GT_Ofice Teams Up With VASSY To Remind Listeners to Persevere When Times Are "TUFF"

Miami-based producer GT_Ofice has returned with his first track of 2022, teaming up with multi-Platinum singer-songwriter VASSY to deliver an anthemic tune with a powerful message. Out via CAINE Records, "TUFF" instills the importance to persevere in times of strife.

"I think ‘TUFF’ speaks volumes for many people, especially a lot of folks that have been going through tough times lately with everything going on in the world," GT_Ofice said in a press statement. "We hope this song inspires our fans."

Kicking things off with VASSY’s unmistakable vocals, "TUFF" is laced with inspirational lyricism exploring the strength to remain resilient and persevere in the face of adversity. VASSY doubles down on the certainty that individuals come back stronger after working through their struggles. The potent chorus is paired with a thumping house beat that builds as the message grows stronger.

Check out "TUFF" below.

“No matter how hard things get, you've just got to just roll with the punches and keep going,” VASSY said. “I have always wanted to write a song using this expression ‘When the going gets tough, the tough gets going' as It resonates with me. I think most people can relate to this song because everyone has their ups and downs and sometimes you just need a little motivation to get through it!”

VASSY has been the voice behind several chart-topping dance hits over the years, such as Tiësto and KSHMR's "Bad" as well as David Guetta and Showtek's "Secrets," among other celebrated singles. The Australian powerhouse has topped the Billboard Dance Charts in the U.S. an impressive eight times.

“I have always been a fan and wanted to work with VASSY," GT_Ofice added. "So when I heard from her I was excited to collaborate. Her songwriting is always so authentic so I wanted the production to be the same."

GT_Ofice dropped several celebrated collaborations last year, including “Ooh La La” (with Britt Lari) and “Tastes Like Summer” (with Linney), which have garnered over 10 million streams to date. His production prowess has led to performances in Las Vegas, Miami, and his home of New York City. Make sure to check out GT_Ofice's weekly radio show on Energy 101.9 FM San Jose, California every Wednesday at 8PM ET (5PM PT).

You can download and stream "TUFF" here.

