GT_Ofice Drops Club-Ready Single "Body Talks" With ZHIKO

GT_Ofice has arrived with his third single of the year, the club-ready house jam "Body Talks" with Dublin singer-songwriter ZHIKO. The track, arrived today as the artist's debut on Dutch label Soave Records, which is known for championing rising melodic house artists.

"Body Talks" fits perfectly into the roster of Soave with its high-energy beat and pop-leaning vocals. The track features a dance-inducing piano melody, bright synths, and a strong bassline. The production pulls influence from 90s-style club tracks, but its creators don't lean too hard in that direction, keeping it current and ready for the 2021 dance-floors as they slowly begin to open back up.

GT_Ofice has been hard at work this year, releasing back-to-back singles that show growth from a hungry producer. He kicked things off with the sultry dance-pop collaboration "Young Hearts" with MIME and Linney and ended last month with the uplifting track "Yesterday" with Nick Elliott. His latest offering further situates himself as an artist to keep on your watch list.

You can stream "Body Talks" across all platforms here and check it out below.

