GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Team Up on Playful Electro-Pop Single, "Ooh La La"

This earworm has just the right blend of soft vocals and catchy melodies.
GT_Ofice has returned to deliver his fifth track of the year, a playful electro-pop tune with Britt Lari. "Ooh La La" arrived today via Caine Records, marking the first-ever collaboration between the two.

It is clear that GT_Ofice thrives with collaboration efforts, pairing EDM with pop-inspired vocals to create sensational singles like "Ooh La La." From the catchy melodies, uplifting beat, and playful lyrics, this new release with Lari has what it takes to be a summer anthem.

Check out the jaunty "Ooh La La" below.

Peruvian singer-songwriter Britt Lari has released music in a wide variety of genres, but according to a press release, "introspective EDM" is her specialty. Over the years, Lari has garnered millions of streams on Spotify, placements on official playlists, and she has been featured on radio stations such as SiriusXM and San Francisco’s 99.7NOW.

New York native GT_Ofice has been working hard this year, releasing back-to-back singles that showcase his artistic growth. In January he kicked off 2021 with the sultry dance-pop collaboration "Young Hearts" with MIME and Linney, then linked up with the latter again just last month for "Tastes Like Summer." His latest record situates him as an artist to keep on your radar this summer.

You can stream "Ooh La La" across all platforms here.

