Up-and-Comer GunFight Releases Explosive Track, “Simulation”

Rising producer GunFight has been working hard lately. He’s unleashed his latest single, “Simulation,” already marking his third release for 2020. Following up the energetic “Purgatory” and sinister “Lethal” with this latest one, GunFight’s progression as a producer is clear. His versatility and work ethic can be traced back to 2017 when he released two albums, the bass-heavy Rouse, and trippy Paramount.

“Simulation” comes to digital platforms independently and is paired with a fitting music video filled with futuristic, neon aesthetics. It bridges early 2010s electro and current midtempo bass music trends, and the result is one of GunFight’s hardest tracks yet. Plenty of melodic elements are incorporated into the track, while the buildup approaches swiftly, leading to an explosive drop filled with expertly designed grittiness and weird effects.

“The simulation is real and throughout these unprecedented times I believe that music is needed now more than ever,” GunFight told us about the track. The producer, who has received support form superstars such as Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies, Cedric Gervais and more, is looking at a bright 2020 as he’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He’s definitely going to be following up “Simulation” with more bangers.

Follow GunFight

Facebook: facebook.com/GunFightMusic/

Twitter: twitter.com/gunfightmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/gunfightmusic/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/gunfightmusic