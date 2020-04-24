Habstrakt Makes His Insomniac Records Debut With Blistering House Jam "Show Me"

Habstrakt, the France-born, Los Angeles-based artist is back to make his Insomniac Records imprint debut with the new single "Show Me." The bass house producer is bringing out all the stops on this one, highlighting some new tricks he learned while he was back home in Europe. He threw down the new track on Hard Summer's Staycation Virtual-Rave-A-Thon on April 4th with adrenaline that made us all wish we were in that studio.

"Show Me" represents Habstrakt's classic in-your-face production style that will get even the wallflowers moving. Filled to the brim with sharp synths, a drum rhythm that will scramble your mind, and infectious vocal samples, this single is the perfect example of why he's developed such a cult-like following in the industry. He keeps the track fresh with new influences that should make his native country proud.

“I went and messed around with a UK bassline on this one, something I can’t really say I’ve ever done before,” says Habstrakt. “Wrote this one in southern France during my holidays in November last year, and it’s been destroying dancefloors all over the world ever since. This record is about breaking boundaries, about me showing all the faces of my house.”

Habstrakt closed out his highly successful 2019 after releasing nine new records and debuting his first music video for the track "The One," which he co-directed. While this is his first official release on Insomniac Records, he's made waves in the Insomniac Music Group family with his bass house rendition of SLANDER and NGHTMRE's 2016 classic hit “Gud Vibrations,” among other tracks. He also dropped two well-received cuts on their label with the singles "De La Street" and "Free." While on quarantine, he's kept fans entertained with his weekly live streams from various locations in his home.

FOLLOW HABSTRAKT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Habstrakt

Instagram: instagram.com/habstrakt

Twitter: twitter.com/habstrakt

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/adam-habstrakt