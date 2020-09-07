HAIM Release Eclectic "The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1" EP

California pop-rock band HAIM have tapped into a danceable reservoir of talent for their latest remix EP. Their newest compilation features five new remixes and a video edit of their track "Summer Girl" from their third studio album, Women in Music Pt. III.

Amber Mark's remix maintains much of the soft yet sweet vocals from the original while slowly adding more addicting percussion and vocals. This builds into an epic conclusion of feel-good energy that's impossible to resist dancing along to. Lauren Auder takes a different approach on their addition to the compilation by providing their own vocals to give the song a bittersweet atmosphere.

Taking a more experimental route to the tune is "Jack and Henry's Yellow Smiley Remix" featuring distorted, choppy vocals and intense tempo changes. Solomonophonic, on the other hand, dropped a pair of remixes for the trio, including the downtempo "Slooey Gooey Remix" with visions of the 70s alongside an energetic house rework.

The new remix bundle isn't the first time the Haim sisters have worked with dance music acts. In the past, they've released remixes from Mura Masa, BloodPop®, Jayda G, and more.

The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1 by HAIM is out now. You can download and stream the six-track remix compilation here.

