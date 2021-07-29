KDrew Revives Halsey's "Graveyard" With Haunting Future Bass Remix: Listen
Publish date:

KDrew Revives Halsey's "Graveyard" With Haunting Future Bass Remix: Listen

Author:
It's no secret that Halsey's music is among the most popular for dance music producers to rework. But out of all the skeletons in the vast graveyard of remix attempts over the years, very few have proved ageless.

That brings us to yesterday, when renowned electronic music producer KDrew brought Halsey's 2019 single "Graveyard" back from the dead to produce a haunting remix. Processing the acoustic plucks of the original with a warm fuzz, he repurposes the track into an aching indie dance number that moonlights as a soaring future bass jam.

The drops here flutter with a euphoric punch, as trembling vocal chops float atop bubbly, frenetic chords. KDrew manages to manipulate Halsey's vocals in a markedly unique way, lacing them with a plethora of layers—and somehow the acoustic guitar—without the mix getting too busy.

Check out KDrew's new "Graveyard" remix below and take a listen to his latest original single, the poignant "Enough" with Kayrae, here.

