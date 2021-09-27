September 27, 2021
Unwind With Hannah Wants' "Relax" With Jey Kurmis
Unwind With Hannah Wants' "Relax" With Jey Kurmis

Out on Armin van Buuren's Armada imprint, this meditative house track serves as a memo to take a step back.
Craig Fleming

When life gets too busy and overwhelming, we sometimes need a solid reminder to take a step back and simply relax.

British house music producer Hannah Wants offers fans that much-needed reminder with her new single “Relax.” Out on Armin van Buuren’s Armada Music imprint, the song was created alongside Leeds producer Jey Kurmis.

The mesmerizing house beat is made up of a pulsing bass, crisp hi-hats, and textured percussion. “Bring attention to your breath,” the lyrics instruct. “Become aware of your body… relax your body.” This meditative yet danceable track is ideal for swaying and really enjoying the moment.

Hannah Wants has been dedicated to her touring schedule since she began her career in 2010, and she's currently wrapping up her UK tour for the months of August and September. Because of the break from performances that 2020 provided, she now has a full and brimming release schedule—she's dropped eight singles and an EP in 2021 alone. Additionally, she consistently provides her fans with her esteemed mixtapes every two months.

Listen to "Relax" on streaming platforms here.

