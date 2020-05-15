Alan Walker and Hans Zimmer Collide on Massive Remix of Song from "Inception" Film

Alan Walker has released an official remix of Hans Zimmer's "Time."

Originally written 10 years ago for Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film Inception, "Time" is a highly dramatic, string-led piece. Alan Walker's rework holds onto a number of elements from the original composition while adding a handful of new digital elements. He's kicked up the tempo a bit and added a bassline, transforming "Time" into a house track that still retains cinematic moments.

Alan Walker ends the remix by taking the most iconic section from the original and remaking it with synths. This collision of generations is an exciting milestone for dance music, as it marks Hans Zimmer's first official foray into the dance music streaming world.

Alan Walker propelled into the dance music world with the release of his hit song "Faded." His trajectory has stayed upwards since, as the Norwegian producer has dropped a number of successful tunes since, including "Alone, Pt. II" with Ava Max, "End Of Time" with K-391 and Ahrix, and "Heading Home" with Ruben.

