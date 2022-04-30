Skip to main content
Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

Rudgrcom

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

Hardwell's forthcoming REBELS NEVER DIE album continues to unfurl with the producer conjuring up another menacing single, "BLACK MAGIC." 

Hardwell's comeback saga has been nothing short of a subversion of expectations. His reveal of an ominous new aesthetic and his techno-laden set to close out Ultra Music Festival spoke volumes as to where he sees his future. 

Hot off the release of the album's heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," Hardwell continues to storm the gates with another thumping track, "BLACK MAGIC." The song's twangy bassline forges a spirited rhythm as the broader sonic spectrum unfolds into a melodically dense concoction of reverberating synths and cinematic strings. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general
INDUSTRY

Electronic Music Industry Tops $6 Billion In 2021, Makes Key Strides In Web3: IMS Business Report

Dance music artists are also topping the list of the most in-demand creators in the NFT space.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 10.57.26 PM
FEATURES

This Artist Reimagines Iconic Electronic Albums as Play-Doh Creations

Play-Doh is proving to be an artistic medium for Nolan Wall, who has assembled a collection of colorful clay art pieces to honor Daft Punk, Porter Robinson and more.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

Despite being a vastly instrumental effort, Hardwell's use of vocals on "BLACK MAGIC" and REBELS NEVER DIE in general has felt strategic and well-thought-out. In "BLACK MAGIC," the unemotional incantations, dark vocal imagery, and inscrutable whispers contribute a distinctly haunting atmosphere in the mix that plays well with the broader mood of the album thus far.

As we await the release date of Hardwell's comeback album, which will boast a4 tracks, you can pre-save REBELS NEVER DIE here.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell
Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL
Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell
Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD

Related

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Menacing Single, "F*CKING SOCIETY"

The new single will appear on Hardwell's forthcoming sophomore album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

hardwell ultra miami
NEWS

Hardwell Announces World Tour and New Album: Watch His Full Ultra 2022 Comeback Set

News of the tour and album, "Rebels Never Die," arrived in the immediate aftermath of Hardwell's historic comeback set at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival.

Hardwell and Quintino in a split-screen image.
MUSIC RELEASES

Longtime Collaborators Hardwell and Quintino Drop "Reckless"

Hardwell and Quintino's storied history continues with the release of their new single.

Hardwell 2018 - 003
NEWS

Hardwell to Release "Best Of" Album This Month

Despite no scheduled shows, Hardwell continues to stay busy.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops Two Mind-Bending Singles From Forthcoming Third Album, "Palaces": Listen

Flume has dropped two noteworthy collaborations: "Palaces" alongside Damon Albarn and "ESCAPE" with Kučka and QUIET BISON.

black ops iv
MUSIC RELEASES

Never Say Die: Black Label Shares Black Ops IV Compilation

Black Ops IV is here with four banging tracks.

Hardwell 2018 - 003
NEWS

Hardwell Recaps His Best Songs to Date in New Album, The Story Of Hardwell

Hardwell has taken listeners on a trip down memory lane.