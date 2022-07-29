Skip to main content
Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Blistering Single, "LASER"

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Blistering Single, "LASER"

Hardwell's new single cleverly samples a 1967 broadcast by legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite.

Hardwell/YouTube

Hardwell's new single cleverly samples a 1967 broadcast by legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite.

With each new single, Hardwell pours gasoline on the hype surrounding REBELS NEVER DIE.

After today's release of "LASER," he has now unveiled 11 singles from the long-awaited comeback album. Thunderous subs and frenetic ray-guns steamroll through the drops of the new track, but it's the arrangement's break wherein the nuances of Hardwell's sound really shine due to his move to ingeniously sample a vintage recording.

We managed to track down the origin of the sample, which interpolates a 1967 broadcast by legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite. Narrating an episode of the CBS documentary series "21st Century," Cronkite explored the possibilities of the laser eight years after the technology's first patent application was submitted in 1959.

"One day, laser light may have as many uses as electricity does today," Cronkite mused at the time. Little did he know just how far lasers would go, ultimately enshrouding the world's biggest music festivals in barrages of kaleidoscopic color.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-07-29 at 11.39.39 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Blistering Single, "LASER"

Hardwell's new single cleverly samples a 1967 broadcast by legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite.

By Jason Heffler7 minutes ago
Rufus du Sol
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce "Surrender" Remix Album Featuring Dom Dolla, Vintage Culture, More

The trio also released Adriatique's hypnotic remix of "On My Knees."

By Mikala Lugen1 hour ago
Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nostalgix, John Summit, Knock2 and more.

By Koji Aiken2 hours ago

Hardwell debuted "LASER" in his scene-stealing Ultra 2022 set, a performance that effectively reintroduced the Dutch EDM icon to the music festival circuit after a four-year hiatus. As he began to roll out REBELS NEVER DIE, the song's popularity quickly grew within the Hardwell hive mind thanks to its nostalgic big room house sensibilities.

Hardwell has not yet announced the release date of REBELS NEVER DIE, but confirmed the album will feature 14 songs. You can pre-save it here.

Check out the official music video for "LASER" below.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell
Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL
Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell
Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD

Related

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Menacing Single, "F*CKING SOCIETY"

The new single will appear on Hardwell's forthcoming sophomore album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

hardwell ultra miami
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's Ominous New Single "PACMAN" Explores an Existential Nightmare: Watch the Music Video

With its spine-chilling soliloquy, the latest single from Hardwell's long-awaited comeback album is perhaps its most cerebral.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" Is an Evolution of His Big Room House Roots: Listen

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" is the ninth single to be released from his upcoming comeback album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

hardwell ultra miami
NEWS

Hardwell Announces World Tour and New Album: Watch His Full Ultra 2022 Comeback Set

News of the tour and album, "Rebels Never Die," arrived in the immediate aftermath of Hardwell's historic comeback set at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival.

Hardwell 2022 V3
FEATURES

6 Takeaways From Hardwell's Intimate 2022 Reddit AMA

Hardwell offered plenty of insights and shared a hotly anticipated rework of "Spaceman."

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "ZERO GRAVITY" Is a Big Room House and Techno-Infused Showstopper: Listen

"ZERO GRAVITY" bucks the formulaic big room trends of yesteryear.