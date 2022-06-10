With each new single from his long-awaited comeback album, Hardwell is proving that his time away was restorative.

The end of Hardwell's four-year hiatus was symbolic not only of the return of an EDM flag-bearer, but also the dawn of a new stylistic era. Debuting a dark, techno-influenced sound and cerebral lyrical elements, it's clear the iconic Dutch DJ is laser-focused on artistic growth.

The latest example is "PACMAN," which Hardwell famously debuted during his scene-stealing Ultra 2022 set. To say the track was a hit would be a gross understatement:

Hardwell explores an existential nightmare in "PACMAN," sampling a spine-chilling soliloquy about the somber nature of the iconic video game character: "He is pursued by demons that are probably just in his own head / And even if he does manage to escape by slipping out one side of the maze, what happens? He comes right back on the other side."

"PACMAN" is the seventh single from REBELS NEVER DIE, Hardwell's first album since 2015's debut United We Are, to hit streaming platforms so far. Check out the official music video below.

Following his historic Ultra performance, Hardwell announced a world tour in support of REBELS NEVER DIE. He is now preparing for his return to Belgium's fabled Tomorrowland, the last major electronic dance music festival he performed at prior to his shocking retirement in 2018.

And fans in Boom, Belgium are in for an electrifying REBELS NEVER DIE showcase.

Hardwell has not yet announced the release date of REBELS NEVER DIE, but confirmed the album will feature 14 songs. You can pre-save the record here.

