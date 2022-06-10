Skip to main content
Hardwell's Ominous New Single "PACMAN" Explores an Existential Nightmare

Hardwell's Ominous New Single "PACMAN" Explores an Existential Nightmare

With its spine-chilling soliloquy, the latest single from Hardwell's long-awaited comeback album is perhaps its most cerebral.

Alive Coverage

With its spine-chilling soliloquy, the latest single from Hardwell's long-awaited comeback album is perhaps its most cerebral.

With each new single from his long-awaited comeback album, Hardwell is proving that his time away was restorative.

The end of Hardwell's four-year hiatus was symbolic not only of the return of an EDM flag-bearer, but also the dawn of a new stylistic era. Debuting a dark, techno-influenced sound and cerebral lyrical elements, it's clear the iconic Dutch DJ is laser-focused on artistic growth.

The latest example is "PACMAN," which Hardwell famously debuted during his scene-stealing Ultra 2022 set. To say the track was a hit would be a gross understatement:

Hardwell explores an existential nightmare in "PACMAN," sampling a spine-chilling soliloquy about the somber nature of the iconic video game character: "He is pursued by demons that are probably just in his own head / And even if he does manage to escape by slipping out one side of the maze, what happens? He comes right back on the other side."

"PACMAN" is the seventh single from REBELS NEVER DIE, Hardwell's first album since 2015's debut United We Are, to hit streaming platforms so far. Check out the official music video below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago
carl cox ultra
NEWS

Carl Cox Announces First Album In Over 10 Years, "Electronic Generations"

The legendary DJ and techno producer also released a new single with Nicole Moudaber, "How It Makes You Feel."

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago
seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Unveils 10-Year Anniversary Album With His Most Memorable Music

The album includes an acoustic version of "Rush Over Me" and a new remix of "The Blood" by his psytrance alias, Abraxis.

By Niko Sani3 hours ago

Following his historic Ultra performance, Hardwell announced a world tour in support of REBELS NEVER DIE. He is now preparing for his return to Belgium's fabled Tomorrowland, the last major electronic dance music festival he performed at prior to his shocking retirement in 2018.

And fans in Boom, Belgium are in for an electrifying REBELS NEVER DIE showcase.

Hardwell has not yet announced the release date of REBELS NEVER DIE, but confirmed the album will feature 14 songs. You can pre-save the record here.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell
Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL
Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell
Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD

Related

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Menacing Single, "F*CKING SOCIETY"

The new single will appear on Hardwell's forthcoming sophomore album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

hardwell ultra miami
NEWS

Hardwell Announces World Tour and New Album: Watch His Full Ultra 2022 Comeback Set

News of the tour and album, "Rebels Never Die," arrived in the immediate aftermath of Hardwell's historic comeback set at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer and Revealed Recordings label boss Hardwell courtesy of Rukes.
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Shares Exciting Teaser Video for Upcoming Single "Being Alive"

Hardwell may be on a tour hiatus, but his music will keep on coming.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Open Up About New Single "Lifetime": Watch the Haunting Music Video

"Lifetime," which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, will appear on a new Swedish House Mafia album in the works.

hardwell blasterjaxx
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell and Blasterjaxx's Long-Awaited "Bootshaus ID" Finally Hits Streaming Platforms

Years after its grand 2017 debut, the track has finally been released in an official capacity under their collaborative Jaxxwell alias.

hardwell ultra
NEWS

The Ghost of Ultra Past: Here's Why Everyone Thinks Hardwell Is Returning In 2022

Thanks to a few serendipitous tweets—and some common sense—all signs point to Hardwell coming out of retirement for the 2022 edition of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.