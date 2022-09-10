Skip to main content
Hardwell's "REBELS NEVER DIE" Album Is a Reminder That There's No Growth Without Change

Hardwell's "REBELS NEVER DIE" Album Is a Reminder That There's No Growth Without Change

"REBELS NEVER DIE" is out now in full, and brings some new perspective to the personal journey the Dutch superstar has embarked on in 2022.

Rein Kooyman

"REBELS NEVER DIE" is out now in full, and brings some new perspective to the personal journey the Dutch superstar has embarked on in 2022.

The full weight of Hardwell's comeback era has finally been realized.

Months of lead-up to the Dutch icon's hotly anticipated comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE, has culminated with the full release of the 14-track effort. 

In trickling a steady stream of singles out to the public, fans by now are well familiar with Hardwell's bold switch-up towards a mainstage techno-focused sound. However, while fans have processed the initial shock and awe of the superstar producer's dramatic change in course, hearing the album now as a cohesive project in many ways is likely to provide his diehard supporters a newfound sense of appreciation for the leap of faith he took many months ago.

Hardwell was certainly cognizant that upon his return, fans would be filled with questions.

"When I look at artists I really admire and they change their sound, the first question is, 'Why?' It's not that I don't agree with them," Hardwell explained in a recent interview with EDM.com. "I just want to know, 'Why?' What in your own mind made you want to change your sound or your signature?"

Thus, Hardwell wanted to ensure expectations were set appropriately from the jump. Opening REBELS NEVER DIE with the cinematic monologue of "BROKEN MIRROR," he remains upfront and unwavering with his intentions.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "REBELS NEVER DIE" Album Is a Reminder That There's No Growth Without Change

"REBELS NEVER DIE" is out now in full, and brings some new perspective to the personal journey the Dutch superstar has embarked on in 2022.

By Cameron Sunkel
JOHN SUMMIT - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 6
MUSIC RELEASES

John Summit's Off The Grid Records Unveils Inaugural Compilation, "Excursions, Vol. 1"

Comprising six tracks, the compilation features IDs teased and played throughout Summit’s DJ sets.

By Mikala Lugen
armin van buuren north coast
EVENTS

Look Inside North Coast Music Festival 2022, a Cosmic Festival Experience In Chicago

Passing through the gates and taking everything in, you wouldn’t be mistaken by believing you'd been transported to an entirely different world at North Coast 2022.

By Christian Wade

The album proceeds to chug along to the steady pace of heavy-handed kicks and distorted basslines, breaking its supercharged stride only momentarily throughout for the occasional curious vocal sample. Despite his relative consistency, Hardwell continues to iterate and expand his new creative lane in such a way that it continues to remain a refreshing and engaging listen from start to finish.

The remaining piece of the puzzle, revealed this week, poetically brings the journey full circle with the titular track, "REBELS NEVER DIE," which is also the album's closer.

"Life is now or never. Never live a lie. Legends live forever and rebels never die." While there's hardly any veiled sentiments in those lyrics, the song stands as a lasting reminder for why Hardwell chose to embark on his road to reinvention in the first place. 

While he could have simply continued along the path of least resistance and remained committed to his original big room sound, that future was never going to leave Hardwell satisfied. Though it was a challenge to step away at the height of his career—and perhaps an even bigger one to return—he remains living proof that it's never too late to take one step back in order to take two steps forward.

You can stream REBELS NEVER DIE here.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell
Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL
Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell
Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD

Related

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" Is an Evolution of His Big Room House Roots: Listen

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" is the ninth single to be released from his upcoming comeback album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

hardwell ultra miami
NEWS

Hardwell Announces World Tour and New Album: Watch His Full Ultra 2022 Comeback Set

News of the tour and album, "Rebels Never Die," arrived in the immediate aftermath of Hardwell's historic comeback set at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Menacing Single, "F*CKING SOCIETY"

The new single will appear on Hardwell's forthcoming sophomore album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "ZERO GRAVITY" Is a Big Room House and Techno-Infused Showstopper: Listen

"ZERO GRAVITY" bucks the formulaic big room trends of yesteryear.

hardwell
INTERVIEWS

Hardwell Opens Up About His Soul-Stirring Road to Reinvention: "It Feels Way More Like Freedom"

A candid interview with Hardwell, who is creating, performing and living on his own terms after over a decade in electronic dance music.

299259775_5371779332909866_7790485516651572587_n
EVENTS

Watch Hardwell's One and Only Performance From Ibiza In 2022

Hardwell delivered the hits as the era of "REBELS NEVER DIE" heats up.