Listen to Hardwell's Insane Metallica Mashup On the Deluxe Edition of "REBELS NEVER DIE"

The album includes a new original track, “OH GOSH” and a special "REBELS NEVER DIE" remix of his timeless dance hit, "Spaceman."

c/o Hardwell

Hardwell has released the deluxe edition of his long-awaited comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE.

The album features five new records, bringing the total to 19. New additions to REBELS NEVER DIE include an original song, “OH GOSH,” which finds the Dutch dance music icon channeling his big room house roots for an anthemic festival track that will make ravers sweat bullets on the dancefloor.

hardwell

Hardwell performing at Ultra Music Festival 2022 in Miami.

The deluxe edition also features a special remix of Hardwell's timeless dance hit, "Spaceman." He had released the rework on SoundCloud earlier this year for his diehard fans, but it's now officially hit streaming platforms.

Leave it to Hardwell, who was recently named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2022, to also slip in a Metallica mashup. The album's closing track sees Hardwell going toe-to-toe with the legendary band, whose acapella for 1991's "Nothing Else Matters" is laced with the adrenalized RND cut, "F*CKING SOCIETY."

Listen to REBELS NEVER DIE (Deluxe Edition) below.

