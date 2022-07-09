Hardwell's "REMINISCE" Is an Evolution of His Big Room House Roots: Listen

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" Is an Evolution of His Big Room House Roots
The steady trickle of new music from Hardwell ceases to slow as he releases "REMINISCE," the ninth single from REBELS NEVER DIE.
Over half of the tracks from Hardwell's 14-track comeback album have seen the light, and latest single is the most fitting bridge between the "Apollo" producer's creative paths present and past.
Post-hiatus, Hardwell's newfound affinity for the dark and ominous has enshrouded his recent singles in a mixture of trunk-thumping kicks, psychedelic vocals and raw, techno-inspired synths. Some of these qualities have since become staples of his recent work, including "REMINISCE," which is arguably his most mainstage-focused effort since returning after a four-year break.
With a powerful, four-to-the-floor beat and stadium-filling synths, "REMINISCE" is likely to animate Hardwell's earliest fans who came up listening to the iconic Dutch DJ's festival-dominating anthems in the formative years of his career.
Fans hoping for a complete redux of Hardwell's big room era, however, shouldn't hold their breaths. In a recent Reddit AMA, he told fans he's planning on continuing to evolve beyond the standard big room formula going forward.
"I guess I'm still Bigroom too, but in a more evolved way," Hardwell said. "I'm kinda done with the standard/formula Bigroom track though."
