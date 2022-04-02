Skip to main content
Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

After an explosive return to the stage following a four-year hiatus, Hardwell is wasting no time introducing us to his next artistic chapter.

Last weekend, Hardwell closed out the Ultra Music Festival main stage in front of an estimated 150,000 attendees with a set chock-full of unreleased music. With the return also came the announcement of a new tour in support of an upcoming album, REBELS NEVER DIE.

Viewers of the producer's livestreamed Ultra comeback gathered Hardwell's new direction would likely infuse elements of techno with his anthemic main stage style. Those initial predictions have been increasingly supported with the release of the first two cuts from the album, "BROKEN MIRROR" and "INTO THE UNKNOWN."

Hardwell's "BROKEN MIRROR" is an ethereal introduction presented entirely in spoken-word. Delivered with unwavering conviction, the monologue sets the tone for Hardwell's future ahead. "I know what you want me to be. Now I'm gonna show you who I truly am," Hardwell says in closing.

Transitioning to "INTO THE UNKNOWN," the ominous energy continues with a vitalizing tech trance flare. A thumping techno-style kick underpins a bouncing lead synth that maintains the stadium-filling energy Hardwell fans have come to know and love, while at the same time melding with musical influences from the underground to create something fresh. 

Hardwell's REBELS NEVER DIE will be the producer's first full-length album since 2015's United We Are. At the time of writing, a release date for the forthcoming effort has not yet been announced.

