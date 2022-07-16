Skip to main content
Hardwell's "ZERO GRAVITY" Is a Big Room House and Techno-Infused Showstopper: Listen

Hardwell's "ZERO GRAVITY" Is a Big Room House and Techno-Infused Showstopper: Listen

"ZERO GRAVITY" bucks the formulaic big room trends of yesteryear.

c/o Press

"ZERO GRAVITY" bucks the formulaic big room trends of yesteryear.

As festival season reaches its fever pitch, Hardwell has another single ready to meet the moment. 

Hardwell's journey through the intersection where big room house meets techno continues with the release of "Zero Gravity," the Dutch DJ's 10th single off his forthcoming comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE.

Hardwell's pivot to embrace techno with a main stage flare has piqued the curiosity of his most tenured fans, many of whom were initially left wondering whether Hardwell would leave his big room house roots behind entirely. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "ZERO GRAVITY" Is a Big Room House and Techno-Infused Showstopper: Listen

"ZERO GRAVITY" bucks the formulaic big room trends of yesteryear.

By Cameron Sunkeljust now
HD-4884
MUSIC RELEASES

HD-4884 Blows the Doors Off With Gritty Drum & Bass Track, "Closure"

HD-4884, Medina Johnson and SPIRIT SERVER took time to hone the details of this intricate original.

By Cameron Sunkel4 minutes ago
dom dolla
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ODESZA, Anna Lunoe & More [7/15/22]

New major releases include tracks from Porter Robinson, Destructo, Bexxie and more.

By Koji Aiken8 hours ago

Hardwell's brooding, cinematic releases off REBELS NEVER DIE find contrast with the producer's latest singles, the nostalgic "REMINISCE" and the jump-inducing "ZERO GRAVITY," both of which demonstrate his intent to evolve his big room roots rather than leave them behind.

Cutting straight to the point with a countdown vocal and grungy four-to-the-floor drop, "ZERO GRAVITY" is a festival weapon. Trading his bright anthemic melodies of yesteryear with frenetic, filter-driven synths, Hardwell maintains his signature mainstage energy while tapping into new tones and textures not previously heard throughout his career.

Writing in a recent AMA, Hardwell expressed a desire to move beyond the standard big room approach, and "ZERO GRAVITY" stands as a bold response to the formulaic pitfalls the big room genre has succumbed to in recent years.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell
Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL
Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell
Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD

Related

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" Is an Evolution of His Big Room House Roots: Listen

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" is the ninth single to be released from his upcoming comeback album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Menacing Single, "F*CKING SOCIETY"

The new single will appear on Hardwell's forthcoming sophomore album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

hardwell ultra miami
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's Ominous New Single "PACMAN" Explores an Existential Nightmare: Watch the Music Video

With its spine-chilling soliloquy, the latest single from Hardwell's long-awaited comeback album is perhaps its most cerebral.

Hardwell 2022 V3
FEATURES

6 Takeaways From Hardwell's Intimate 2022 Reddit AMA

Hardwell offered plenty of insights and shared a hotly anticipated rework of "Spaceman."

Hardwell 2018 - 003
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "Retrograde" a Throwback to Big Room of Yesteryear

Fans didn't dub it his "Old School ID" for no reason.

Hardwell 2018 - 003
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes Big Room Mix Compilation "Revealed Vol. 10"

The massive 51-track compilation personally made for big room house lovers