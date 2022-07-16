Hardwell's "ZERO GRAVITY" Is a Big Room House and Techno-Infused Showstopper: Listen

As festival season reaches its fever pitch, Hardwell has another single ready to meet the moment.

Hardwell's journey through the intersection where big room house meets techno continues with the release of "Zero Gravity," the Dutch DJ's 10th single off his forthcoming comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE.

Hardwell's pivot to embrace techno with a main stage flare has piqued the curiosity of his most tenured fans, many of whom were initially left wondering whether Hardwell would leave his big room house roots behind entirely.

Hardwell's brooding, cinematic releases off REBELS NEVER DIE find contrast with the producer's latest singles, the nostalgic "REMINISCE" and the jump-inducing "ZERO GRAVITY," both of which demonstrate his intent to evolve his big room roots rather than leave them behind.

Cutting straight to the point with a countdown vocal and grungy four-to-the-floor drop, "ZERO GRAVITY" is a festival weapon. Trading his bright anthemic melodies of yesteryear with frenetic, filter-driven synths, Hardwell maintains his signature mainstage energy while tapping into new tones and textures not previously heard throughout his career.

Writing in a recent AMA, Hardwell expressed a desire to move beyond the standard big room approach, and "ZERO GRAVITY" stands as a bold response to the formulaic pitfalls the big room genre has succumbed to in recent years.

