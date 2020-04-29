Hayden James and Icona Pop Join Forces for Riveting Deep House and Pop Hybrid "Right Time"

In a refreshingly unexpected collaboration, Australian producer Hayden James has teamed up with Icona Pop for a dazzling new single called "Right Time."

James' production is downright brilliant here. His velvety, piano-driven sound seamlessly blends with Icona Pop's infectious vocal stylings, resulting in a foot-tapping deep house and pop hybrid.

It's the chorus, though, that renders "Right Time" a needle in the haystack among its crossover counterparts. When the chorus hits, James arpeggiates Icona Pop's vocals to create a vacillating effect, lending to a hypnotic yet radiant undertone that melds perfectly with the track's accompanying music video directed by Icona Pop's Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, where they toss their inhibitions out the window and dance while swathed in beguiling neon hues.

Hayden James dropped his debut album Between Us in summer 2019 on celebrated Australian record label Future Classic, collaborating with Panama and Elderbrook, among others. With a landmark Coachella performance looming in October, he has been livestreaming DJ sets from his own backyard each and every Saturday via his YouTube channel in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feels good to release this energetic and positive song especially in these crazy times,” James said. “I had so much fun working with Icona Pop and the video we shot captures the raw energy of the girls and the song. It’s one of my favorites!”

Swedish duo Icona Pop have been a staple in the EDM realm for quite some time, as their signature punk-pop vocals have permeated the festival scene for almost a decade. No single rings more true to that sentiment than "I Love It" their 2012 breakthrough smash hit. At 126 BPM, "I Love It" was practically born to be remixed by house artists, and it was. The track received an astonishing number of remixes as big room house thumped its way through the states in the early 2010s, most notably by Dutch duo Sick Individuals. Their mainstage edit continues to be rinsed today by the biggest names in dance music, including Tiësto, Zedd, and Calvin Harris.

You can download or listen to "Right Time" via your go-to streaming platform here.

