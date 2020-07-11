Hayden James and Azteck Drop New Single "Waves of Gold" with 13-Track Mixed Compilation

Hayden James is here to brighten up your summer with not only a new single, but also 13 mixed tracks in a massive compilation. "Waves Of Gold" is his new collaboration with London-house duo Azteck and English vocalist Paije, and it is also the name of the star-studded mixed compilation album, both of which arrived today via Future Classic.

The new single features the lush, deep vocals of Paije alongside a feel-good house melody. "Waves of Gold" screams vacation-mode, and though we all can't be on a beach in the middle of paradise, it will make you feel as if you are.

As if the single wasn't enough, the stunning mixed compilation that comes with it is the cherry on top. It features a combination of exclusives and personal favorites by Bob Moses, Fideles, OCULA, Analog Sol, Sultan + Shepard, Kisch, Syon, Low Steppa, Reigns, Ferreck Dawn, Shyam P, Einmusik, Gorgon City, Kevin Saunderson, and Cassian. The mix of minimal house tracks, heavy four-on-the-floor hitters, and certified club tracks has arrived right in time to be the soundtrack to your summer.

"'Waves Of Gold' transports me, wherever I am and whatever I'm feeling, to immediate good summer vibes," said James in a press release issued to announce the new single and compilation. "The mix compilation is something I'm really excited about. There are some incredible artists on there that really match the mood of my new single. Hope you guys enjoy it."

To celebrate the release, James will be hosting a special broadcast performance of the compilation mix via Chill Nation's YouTube and Future Classic's Twitch. RSVP here and tune in this Saturday, July 11th at 12PM EST (9AM PDT).

