Watch Haywyre Celebrate His First Grammy Nomination With Live Mashup Performance

Included in the mashup video are snippets of Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish.
One of the most sought-after goals in a musician's career is receiving an illustrious Grammy Award nomination. Haywyre can now cross that off of his bucket list after receiving his first nod in the category Best Remixed Recording for "Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)." To celebrate, he has released a mashup video in which he performs a medley of some of his favorite 2021 Grammy nominations. 

Included in the mashup video are snippets of Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish, all performed live in his studio. In the clip, which is just shy of three minutes. you see the esteemed producer seamlessly transitioning from track to track, interpolating his own vocals and keyboard work. The result is jaw-dropping and further reinforces his Grammy nomination.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Haywyre's YouTube channel.

