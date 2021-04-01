Listen to Grammy-Nominated Artist Haywyre's Dreamy New Single "Wisdom" [Premiere]

Listen to Grammy-Nominated Artist Haywyre's Dreamy New Single "Wisdom" [Premiere]

Haywyre's latest single serves as the third official release of Insomniac's new Lost In Dreams imprint.
Haywyre's latest single serves as the third official release of Insomniac's new Lost In Dreams imprint.

Haywyre has been on an impressive run lately. His official remix for Charlie Puth was a recent fan-favorite and his take on Bazzi's "Young & Alive" nabbed him a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Remixed Recording. Now, Haywyre has his sights set on Insomniac's new future bass and dance pop-oriented imprint, Lost In Dreams.

"Wisdom," the producer's next original single, is set to be the third release on Lost In Dreams, and Haywyre's first original release of the year. Listen to the track below exclusively via EDM.com ahead of its official release tomorrow, April 2nd.

Combining his expressive vocal work, alluring piano chords, and a futuristic groove, "Wisdom" is just as deep and introspective as it is groovy and danceable. Haywyre's new single embodies everything that Lost In Dreams seeks to evoke in its music. 

“A few years ago, I was inspired by the idea that we always have the chance to make the most of challenging situations by learning from them," said Haywyre of the new single, which has been in the works for the last four years. "This led me to eventually finishing ‘Wisdom’, which plays around with the sentimental and empowering feelings that same thought process gave me."

"Wisdom" will be released tomorrow via Lost In Dreams and can be pre-saved or preordered here

