Skip to main content
HD-4884 Blows the Doors Off With Gritty Drum & Bass Track, "Closure"

HD-4884 Blows the Doors Off With Gritty Drum & Bass Track, "Closure"

HD-4884, Medina Johnson and SPIRIT SERVER took time to hone the details of this intricate original.

HD-4884, Medina Johnson and SPIRIT SERVER took time to hone the details of this intricate original.

HD-4884's latest offering is a turbulent, multi-genre concoction that is not for the faint of heart.

The ascendant bass music producer splashed onto EDM.com's radar last year with forward-thinking releases such as the gritty midtempo original "Portals" and "Coda 21." 

Now digesting HD-4884's "Closure" alongside Medina Johnson and SPIRIT SERVER, we're realizing this enigmatic producer isn't quite done blowing the doors off. The new track is a sonic tornado whipping up quick-cutting drums, melodic vocal chops and ominous synths into its chaotic orbit.

Entering into its final act, the dust settles on "Closure" as the sonic environment turns to clearer skies while ushering in a calming wave of harmonizing vocal melodies and sweeping sonic textures, putting a neatly tied bow on this sonic journey.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HD-4884
MUSIC RELEASES

HD-4884 Blows the Doors Off With Gritty Drum & Bass Track, "Closure"

HD-4884, Medina Johnson and SPIRIT SERVER took time to hone the details of this intricate original.

By Cameron Sunkeljust now
dom dolla
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ODESZA, Anna Lunoe & More [7/15/22]

New major releases include tracks from Porter Robinson, Destructo, Bexxie and more.

By Koji Aiken8 hours ago
Akeos Libellule EP
MUSIC RELEASES

Akeos Continues to Show Unbridled Brilliance In New EP, "Libellule"

"Libellule" is yet another masterstroke from Akeos, highlighting how they can flourish in any genre they choose to produce.

By Niko Sani10 hours ago

Churning at hyper-speed, this statement-making original boasts the gritty distortion of midtempo bass with the frenzied sample-driven cadence of drum & bass. HD-4884 began exploring the untapped creative lane in the throws of the pandemic, but took their time perfecting the finer details of this intricate original.

Take a listen to "Closure" below.

FOLLOW HD-4884

Instagram: instagram.com/hd_4884
Twitter: twitter.com/hd_4884
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cl95lG

Related

chase & status
MUSIC RELEASES

Chase & Status Announce 6th Album, Release Drum & Bass Single "Mixed Emotions"

"What Came Before" will feature 13 tracks and is due out in summer 2022.

Netsky and Montell2099
MUSIC RELEASES

Netsky and Montell2099 Collide On Anthemic Drum & Bass Track, "Broken"

The duo's second collaboration proves to be just as impressive as the last, 2020's "Mixed Emotions."

Rusko
MUSIC RELEASES

Rusko Returns With Roaring Nod to Classic Drum & Bass, "MAC 19": Listen

Rusko dials up the tempo for his new release on Elevate Records.

eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Makes Long-Awaited Return to Drum & Bass With Rumbling New Monstercat Single "Payback"

"With this song I want to pay homage to the jump up style that got me into producing."

Saltee
MUSIC RELEASES

Saltee Drops Pair of Metal-Infused Drum & Bass Tracks

The Denver producer promises that "Tradition of Torment" and "Heart of Darkness" are only the beginning of his foray into the world of metal crossovers.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Reimagines PinkPantheress' "Noticed I Cried" With Trippy Drum & Bass Remix

PinkPantheress' full remix EP includes fresh spins from Sam Gellaitry, FKJ, Sango, LSDXOXO and more.

Mollie Collins
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate International Women's Day With Exclusive Drum & Bass Mix from Mollie Collins

The Brit's 44-minute tape explodes with drum and bass energy, featuring a smattering of remixes and originals.

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Pegboard Nerds and Sophon "Shine" On Monstercat Drum & Bass Banger: Listen

Pegboard Nerds said the new track has made fans "lose their minds" whenever they drop it live.