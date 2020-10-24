UK Label HE.SHE.THEY Announces Latest Signee, boiish, With New Single "Do Too Much"

boiish have made a strong impact on the electronic scene in the last year, serving up powerful, percussion-driven tech house music through both their live sets and music releases. Now, the female duo has reached a new milestone, with UK-based label HE.SHE.THEY announcing boiish as their latest signee on October 23rd via a press release. The label, which also produces an event series by the same name, prides itself on being a safe, inclusive space for all artists, regardless of the identities they may hold.

The news came paired with "Do Too Much," the tandem's debut track on the label, which also features their own vocals. A collaboration with Mike Antix, the single is high energy and steadily grooving, using bouncing synths and driving percussion beats to carry on its momentum. According to an Instagram post from the label, it is the first of two boiish tracks to be released on HE.SHE.THEY.

"'Do Too Much' is all about recognizing when you’re doing too much for everyone else and not enough for you; be yourself and live your truth," boiish said. "We are excited to be releasing this on HE.SHE.THEY. and to become part of this international collective, promoting inclusivity and diversity within the dance community."

"We heard it, fucking loved it and put it out. It’s as simple as that," the label added, writing about the song on their Instagram post. "Dance round your kitchen to it, gym on it or shut your eyes pretend you’re in those things they use to have in the olden days called Nightclubs."

