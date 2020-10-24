UK Label HE.SHE.THEY Announces Latest Signee, boiish, With New Single "Do Too Much" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
UK Label HE.SHE.THEY Announces Latest Signee, boiish, With New Single "Do Too Much"

UK Label HE.SHE.THEY Announces Latest Signee, boiish, With New Single "Do Too Much"

The duo's debut track on the label is a pounding tech house collaboration with Mike Antix.
Author:
Publish date:

boiish have made a strong impact on the electronic scene in the last year, serving up powerful, percussion-driven tech house music through both their live sets and music releases. Now, the female duo has reached a new milestone, with UK-based label HE.SHE.THEY announcing boiish as their latest signee on October 23rd via a press release. The label, which also produces an event series by the same name, prides itself on being a safe, inclusive space for all artists, regardless of the identities they may hold. 

The news came paired with "Do Too Much," the tandem's debut track on the label, which also features their own vocals. A collaboration with Mike Antix, the single is high energy and steadily grooving, using bouncing synths and driving percussion beats to carry on its momentum. According to an Instagram post from the label, it is the first of two boiish tracks to be released on HE.SHE.THEY.

"'Do Too Much' is all about recognizing when you’re doing too much for everyone else and not enough for you; be yourself and live your truth," boiish said. "We are excited to be releasing this on HE.SHE.THEY. and to become part of this international collective, promoting inclusivity and diversity within the dance community."

"We heard it, fucking loved it and put it out. It’s as simple as that," the label added, writing about the song on their Instagram post. "Dance round your kitchen to it, gym on it or shut your eyes pretend you’re in those things they use to have in the olden days called Nightclubs."

FOLLOW BOIISH:

Facebook: facebook.com/boiish
Twitter: twitter.com/boiish_sounds
Instagram: instagram.com/boiish.sounds
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jyfQik

Related

SLANDER Press Photo for Release of "Potions" with Said The Sky on Monstercat
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Announces New Label, Releases Soaring New Single "Hurt Sometimes" With Fairlane

The track commemorates the launch of SLANDER's new label, Heaven Sent.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Pushes for Body Positivity With Latest Single, "Beauty Is A Facade"

Out October 2nd via Bassrush, the release follows "Drift" featuring Bajillionaire and the six-track "Revenge of the Unicorns" EP.

DJ Snake
NEWS

DJ Snake Announces New Label Imprint 'Premiere Class'

The label's huge debut release drops tomorrow!

MIU 1618_WesAndAlex_Usher_MusicVideo_TooMuch_2020_WA2_4250retouched
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Imanbek and Usher's Mega-Collab "Too Much"

Mello tapped the man behind the song of the summer, Imanbek, for a monster collaboration alongside an iconic singer.

WENZDAY press shot #2
MUSIC RELEASES

Wenzday's New Single "Everyday" Brings Some Serious Heat

The Korean DJ released the track on BIJOU's label, DND Recordings.

unnamed-3
MUSIC RELEASES

"One Thirty" by Anna Lunoe and Nina Las Vegas Has So Much Girl Power

The Australian producers have been friends for years, but the track "One Thirty" is their first collaboration together.

Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan's Latest Single is Actually "So Good"

The track, out today via Atlantic Records, is the newest from his forthcoming debut album.

Jaded
MUSIC RELEASES

JADED releases first single on Don Diablo's 'Hexagon' label

Bringing in artists Black Caviar and Antony & Cleopatra for the track, "Slippin'" is well-crafted and fresh.