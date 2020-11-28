Headhunterz Shares Preview of Upcoming Official Remix of Illenium’s “Paper Thin”

Headhunterz Shares Preview of Upcoming Official Remix of Illenium’s “Paper Thin”

Headhunterz is putting Illenium's "Paper Thin" into overdrive.
Author:
Publish date:

Illenium's "Paper Thin" remix pack is set to grow stronger with the addition of a forthcoming new spin from Headhunterz

The hardstyle tastemaker took to Twitter to share the news and a brief preview, which has our anticipation built up high for release day. 

While the teaser denies us the satisfaction of a stampeding hardstyle drop (for now), all indicators say Headhunterz is injecting some dark contrast into Illenium's melodic dubstep original.

Headhunterz knows how to build up for a big entrance, riffing on Illenium's melodic groundwork with a series of siren-like synths as the song builds. Tom DeLonge's vocals echo omnipresently in the background as the song melts into an abrupt cutoff, leaving us on edge. Headhunterz's remix is out this coming Monday, November 30th.

The new track arrives two months following Headhunterz's last release, the symphonic hardstyle anthem “Dragonborn Part III."

Listen to previously released "Paper Thin" remixes from Brooks and LUM!X here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW HEADHUNTERZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/Headhunterz/
Instagram: instagram.com/headhunterz
Twitter: twitter.com/headhunterz
Spotify: spoti.fi/31hOeZ2

Related

Illenium and Tom DeLonge
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Illenium's Massive Collaboration with Tom DeLonge, "Paper Thin"

Illenium has offered up another glimpse into his fourth studio album.

unnamed-5
MUSIC RELEASES

Hex Cougar Lands Official Remix of Illenium's "God Damnit" ft. Call Me Karizma

Hex Cougar grimes Illenium up.

A color photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nichlas D. Miller) during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium and Ekali Tease Upcoming Collaboration

Illenium and Ekali have teased fans with an unnamed collaboration.

Illenium and Tom DeLonge
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Announces Upcoming Collaboration with Tom DeLonge of Angels & Airwaves

The upcoming single follows the release of his second "Nightlight" remix pack.

A color photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nichlas D. Miller) during a performance.
NEWS

Illenium Shares Full Tracklist for Upcoming Album, ASCEND

Illenium's next studio-length effort is due out later this month.

Illenium Coachella 2018
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Reveals Forthcoming Album Title and Release Date

Illenium's new album is due out sooner than we expected.

Illenium Red Rocks
MUSIC RELEASES

MARSHMELLO’S “SILENCE” FEATURING KHALID GETS THE REMIX TREATMENT FROM ILLENIUM

Still waiting on an Illenium & Marshmello collab, but this will do for now.

PatrickReza Das Energi
MUSIC RELEASES

PatrickReza Drops Official Illenium ft. Annika Wells "Crawl Outta Love" Remix [Premiere]

We love a good remix!