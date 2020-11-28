Headhunterz Shares Preview of Upcoming Official Remix of Illenium’s “Paper Thin”

Illenium's "Paper Thin" remix pack is set to grow stronger with the addition of a forthcoming new spin from Headhunterz.

The hardstyle tastemaker took to Twitter to share the news and a brief preview, which has our anticipation built up high for release day.

While the teaser denies us the satisfaction of a stampeding hardstyle drop (for now), all indicators say Headhunterz is injecting some dark contrast into Illenium's melodic dubstep original.

Headhunterz knows how to build up for a big entrance, riffing on Illenium's melodic groundwork with a series of siren-like synths as the song builds. Tom DeLonge's vocals echo omnipresently in the background as the song melts into an abrupt cutoff, leaving us on edge. Headhunterz's remix is out this coming Monday, November 30th.

The new track arrives two months following Headhunterz's last release, the symphonic hardstyle anthem “Dragonborn Part III."

Listen to previously released "Paper Thin" remixes from Brooks and LUM!X here.

