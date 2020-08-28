Join Heavy Vibes' Shuffle Challenge for Their Latest Release, "Defy Me"

Join Heavy Vibes' Shuffle Challenge for Their Latest Release, "Defy Me"

Follow the movement on Instagram and TikTok with the tag #defymechallenge.
Author:
Publish date:

London-based duo Heavy Vibes appeared in the EDM scene just this February with the independent release of their four-track EP, In II Reality. Now, the group returns with their new single, "Defy Me." 

Immediately kicking off with guns blazing, the house-oriented "Defy Me" is loud and proud, incorporating bold bass beats, a four-to-the-floor rhythm scheme and a hearty dose of phaser effects. To boot, Heavy Vibes put a genre-bending spin on the song by fusing future house synths with a slower BPM and tropical house-inspired melodies. 

"This is our heaviest song to date, whilst still bringing a tonne of summer vibes and we'd imagine lots and lots of shuffling," the duo wrote on their Instagram.

Accompanying the release of "Defy Me" is a creativity challenge from Heavy Vibes, as they hope to spark a cultural movement in relation to the track. To join, you can use the tag #defymechallenge with videos of dancing and shuffling to "Defy Me," both on TikTok and Instagram. 

FOLLOW HEAVY VIBES:

Facebook: facebook.com/heavyvibesmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/heavyvibes
Instagram: instagram.com/heavyvibesmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YAlbOf

Related