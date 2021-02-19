HEKLER Begins Anew on Glistering New Single "One I Want" With Misdom

HEKLER is well-known for the destructive nature of his music. His tracks often include weighty doses of bass elements that level listeners, his most recent devastating release being "Mosh Pit" with Borgore and T-Wayne. He has now returned alongside Misdom with "One I Want," released today via Thrive Music.

HEKLER describes "One I Want" as "a love song with ambient infectious melodies representing someone you love." Undoubtedly, the single is a far cry from what fans are used to hearing from the Las Vegas beatsmith. Forgoing his usual flurry of relentless bass, he instead produces kinetic bursts of glistering synths. Misdom's delicate vocals perfectly float atop HEKLER's forward-thinking production, making this an exciting start to 2021 for both artists.

Although HEKLER's initial rise can be attributed to his heavier tunes, "One I Want" is a welcome direction for the young talent. Additionally, it's the first single from his forthcoming album that's due out later this year.

Check out HEKLER's January 5th, 2021 announcement below.

