Skip to main content
Hello Yes, Members of ZHU's Live Band, Return With Groovy House Single, "Never Trusted Me"

Hello Yes, Members of ZHU's Live Band, Return With Groovy House Single, "Never Trusted Me"

"Never Trusted Me" effortlessly blends Hello Yes' sultry style with a club-friendly house beat.

c/o Gravitas Recordings

"Never Trusted Me" effortlessly blends Hello Yes' sultry style with a club-friendly house beat.

What do you get when you put two members of ZHU's live show together in the studio?

Pure indietronica magic. Following the release of their acclaimed debut EP, Listen Clearly, Hello Yes are back with a brand new single, "Never Trusted Me."

During time off the road with ZHU, guitarist Mitch Bell and saxophonist Aaron Leibowitz unite to make soulful electronic music under their collaborative nom de plume, Hello Yes. Their sonic palette blends modern electronic elements with sun-kissed funk.

"Never Trusted Me" immediately pulls listeners in with catchy synths and an upbeat, tropical soundscape. Flawlessly building into a groovy house arrangement with warm vocals and saxophone patterns, the new track effortlessly blends Hello Yes' sultry style with a club-friendly beat.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

hello yes
MUSIC RELEASES

Hello Yes, Members of ZHU's Live Band, Return With Groovy House Single: Listen

"Never Trusted Me" effortlessly blends Hello Yes' sultry style with a club-friendly house beat.

By Mikala Lugen
Creamfields UK 2019 - Jack Kimber Photography
EVENTS

Here's How to Watch the Creamfields 2022 Livestream With Tiësto, David Guetta, More

The massive festival’s livestream will include performances from the likes of Afrojack, Armin van Buuren and more.

By EDM.com Staff
wicked woods
EVENTS

Celebrating 13 Years, Wicked Woods Music Festival Returns With A Hundred Drums, Craze, More

Following the success of its first-ever spring edition, Wicked Woods is gearing up for the fall.

By Carlie Belbin

Hello Yes will continue producing music while performing live with ZHU as the Grammy-nominated artist supports Swedish House Mafia on their massive "Paradise Again" world tour.

Listen to “Never Trusted Me” below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW HELLO YES:

Facebook: facebook.com/HelloYesMusic
TikTok: tiktok.com/@helloyesmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/helloyesmusic/
Spotify: spoti.fi/3KlJyWE

Related

MALAA
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Malaa's Gritty New House Track, "Hypnotic"

“Hypnotic” marks the third single from Malaa's forthcoming debut album, "DON MALAA."

Collage Maker-18-Aug-2022-02.56-PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and BERK Get "Lit" In New Tech House Anthem

True to its name, the energetic single lights up the tech house artfulness of both Rich DietZ and BERK.

ZHU
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Drops Surprise Seven-Track Mixtape, "Musical Chairs"

Featuring Elderbrook, Mr. Carmack, Channel Tres and more, the tape features seven brand new, atmospheric tracks wrapped up in classic ZHU fashion.

ZHU, Arctic Lake, YOURS, ZHU YOURS, ZHU Arctic Lake, ZHU DREAMLAND 2021, DREAMLAND 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Shares New Song and Video from Upcoming Album, "Yours" With Arctic Lake

Just days before the release of his new album, ZHU has shared a new cinematic track featuring Astralwerks label-mates Arctic Lake.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.

megan thee stallion
MUSIC RELEASES

Megan Thee Stallion Dips Her Toes In House Music: Listen to "Her"

The single appears on her new sophomore album, "Traumazine," which features production from Whethan and Dwilly.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

FISHER Returns With Funky House Single "Palm Beach Banga"

Funky synths and a hypnotic vocal are layered over a groovy house beat in FISHER's latest.