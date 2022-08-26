Hello Yes, Members of ZHU's Live Band, Return With Groovy House Single: Listen

What do you get when you put two members of ZHU's live show together in the studio?

Pure indietronica magic. Following the release of their acclaimed debut EP, Listen Clearly, Hello Yes are back with a brand new single, "Never Trusted Me."

During time off the road with ZHU, guitarist Mitch Bell and saxophonist Aaron Leibowitz unite to make soulful electronic music under their collaborative nom de plume, Hello Yes. Their sonic palette blends modern electronic elements with sun-kissed funk.

"Never Trusted Me" immediately pulls listeners in with catchy synths and an upbeat, tropical soundscape. Flawlessly building into a groovy house arrangement with warm vocals and saxophone patterns, the new track effortlessly blends Hello Yes' sultry style with a club-friendly beat.

Hello Yes will continue producing music while performing live with ZHU as the Grammy-nominated artist supports Swedish House Mafia on their massive "Paradise Again" world tour.

Listen to “Never Trusted Me” below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

