Henry Fong and Linka are here with their new collaborative single "Real," a riotous, club-ready tune that we have the distinct pleasure of premiering. After weeks of teasing the track in his sets, including EDM.com's "Future Rave" live stream event, Fong has now dropped the curtain on the Linka-assisted, ragga-themed thumper.

Out now via Showtek's SKINK Records banner, "Real" is not for the faint of heart. Recognized for his unique ability to blend heavy-hitting bass music with dancehall flavors, Henry Fong does a brilliant job amalgamating the two under an electro house umbrella with Linka. However, they dial up the BPM to a furious 150 BPM, opting for a ferocious four-on-the-floor arrangement that should appease shufflers who have nowhere to dance but their living rooms in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linka is no stranger to SKINK, kicking off 2019 with his aptly-titled MAKJ collaboration "Fire" before closing out the year on the Dutch imprint with "In Control," a monster joint effort alongside celebrated "Riverside" producer Sidney Samson. The same goes for the prolific Fong, whose SKINK single "Rave Tool" has received a litany of support from a number of the biggest names in electronic music, including Skrillex, Hardwell, and Dillon Francis.

