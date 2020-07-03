Bass music kingpin Dirty Audio has unveiled the latest trap masterstroke to hit his catalog, his filthy new remix of Yellow Claw and Gammer's "Here to Stay (feat. Nanami)."

Considering the talent of its creators, the original tune was massive in its own right, but Dirty Audio's flip gives it a more modern hybrid trap feel by replacing its cinematic components with bass music elements. The first drop features downright nasty sound design, with rollicking synth stabs layered over crunchy saw patches. Dirty Audio then switches it up for the second drop, opting for a rave-ready four-on-the-floor rhythm that yearns for the warehouses of pre-pandemic yesteryear before closing out the remix by bringing it all home with a frenetic third and final drop.

Along with Dirty Audio's rendition of "Here to Stay" came four other remixes of tracks from Yellow Claw's fourth studio album, Never Dies, from the likes of Crisis Era, Wiwek, Psycho Boys, and ETC!ETC! and Jay Silva.

You can listen to the single below and check out the full Never Dies remix pack here.

