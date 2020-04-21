Celebrating 420 in style, Hermitude dropped off their new single "Too High," a breezy future pop earworm that serves as a nostalgic ode to the duo's teenage days.

Kicking things off with vocoded, beautifully-processed vocals, "Too High" quickly switches to a bouncy verse with a breezy top-line, which culminates in a bubbly, synth-laden chorus. The Australian duo flexes their production prowess, utilizing a seductive vowel bass patch akin to Ginuwine's iconic Timbaland-produced R&B single "Pony." All in all, "Too High" is a bubbly electronic jam that serves as a much-needed respite from the incessant revolving door of pandemic-related news.

Perhaps best known for their global hit "The Buzz," Hermitude issued a press statement for the single. “When you grow up in an isolated town where there ain’t shit to do, a good solution is to form a band called Hermitude, grow a couple of weed plants out the back of ya Mum’s house, pick up the keys to ya Dad’s studio and bunker down from dusk ‘til dawn writing as much music as possible,” they said.

