HI-LO Returns to Drumcode With Anthemic Techno Track, "WANNA GO BANG"

c/o Press

HI-LO is back with "WANNA GO BANG," a thumping techno track out now on Drumcode Records.

Oliver Heldens turned to his longtime nom de plume when returning to Andrew Beyer's flagship label, which released HI-LO's Drumcode debut, "Hypnos," almost a year ago. The new song, which samples DJ Deeon's "2 B Free," is part of a two-track EP slated for release on October 7th.

Between its layered kicks, driving basslines and acid-inspired leads, "WANNA GO BANG" has all the hallmarks of a signature, peak-time HI-LO record. Heldens mutates Deeon's classic vocoded vocals and uses them as the track's centerpiece, lending to a menacing techno banger befit for Drumcode's illustrious discography.

Take a listen to "WANNA GO BANG" below.

oliver heldens hi-lo
MUSIC RELEASES

By Jason Heffler
seven lions lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Lights Reunite for Soaring Bass Anthem, "Stop Thinking"

It's the final single from Seven Lions' debut album, "Beyond The Veil."

By Jason Heffler
ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo Flips the Script With Ominous House Single, "inhuman": Listen

ISOxo keeps fans on their toes as he reworks his sound for the club dancefloor.

By Cameron Sunkel

Heldens says his approach to Deeon's 2015 track engendered a "dark vibe" due to his move to manipulate its vocals.

"'WANNA GO BANG' is my take on Chicago legend DJ Deeon’s classic vocoder vocal sample (from his 1992 song “2 B Free") but it’s pitched down five semitones now which gives it such a dark vibe," Heldens said in a statement. "I’ve always wanted to make my own DJ weapon version of it since I heard Bjarki’s trippy version in 2015, and I’m really happy with how it turned out, it’s such a monster!"

You can stream "WANNA GO BANG" here.

