Heldeep label head Oliver Heldens has reawakened his alter ego, HI-LO, after a 9-month hiatus for a triumphant return with "Zeus," released today via mau5trap.

Minimalistic yet hypnotic due to its unrelenting bassline, "Zeus" stays true to the sound that Heldens has consistently cultivated under his HI-LO alias. The track clocks in at just over five minutes, which is more than enough time to get lost in its mystifying melodies and snappy percussion. Those who found themselves rinsing his previous tracks "Poseidon" or "LazersX999" will surely gravitate towards the dark, enchanting feel of "Zeus."

Heldens took fans by surprise when he first released "Crank It Up" as HI-LO through Mad Decent in 2015. Since then, the Dutch producer has occasionally released tracks under the HI-LO alias that stray away from his usual upbeat sound and aim for a subdued, tech house style.

