Highlnd Drop "Better Judgement" and Video for “Dry Blood"

Electronic duo Highlnd have released their first new music of 2020, kicking off the year with a collaboration alongside Latina singer and songwriter PAU titled “Better Judgement.” Continuing the success of their last Proximity release, the duo have also shared the official music video for their stripped-back pop cut “Dry Blood” featuring Alex Venegas.

Drawing inspiration from all corners of the music scene, Highlnd (comprised of Joel Ferber and Elliot Sorgen) blended future-bass style drops, melancholy chord progressions, and latin-pop vocals delivered by PAU in their latest cut. The powerhouse single follows suit with the theme of their last track, “Dry Blood,” and highlights the dark side of love and relationships.

“‘Better Judgement’ is a song we wrote about looking back on a relationship and seeing all of the negative aspects that should have been more obvious at the time and wishing you could have had a better judgement of character,” the Los Angeles duo said in a joint statement.

Along with the release of “Better Judgement,” Highlnd have also released their first-ever official music video. The cinematic visual accompaniment for "Dry Blood" depicts the story told by the lyrics of the track. Based on their current momentum in the music scene, fans can expect to see Highlnd grow to colossal heights.

Stream or download Highlnd's "Better Judgement" featuring PAU, out now on Proximity.

