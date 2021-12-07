Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
k?d Returns With Cyberpunk-Inspired Remix of Hikaru Utada's "One Last Kiss": Listen
Continuing to experiment with the roots of rave music, k?d's remix of Hikaru Utada is a mind-melting cyberpunk thriller.
After taking a break from releases for nearly 11 months, k?d has picked up where he left off with a new remix of Hikaru Utada’s “One Last Kiss.”

Utada's original song, released in early 2021, was part of the singer-songwriter and producer's eponymous Japanese-language EP, the first of his career. The titular "One Last Kiss" featured a minimalist arrangement with dainty melodies and spacey soundscapes. With ample room to run with a new vision, k?d got to work implementing a transformative new vision that is not easily replicated.

Like his most recent single, "BIB" (with Steve Aoki), k?d rolls with a brisk tempo on the remix in stylistic alignment with dance music's harder flavors. Incorporating elements of rave with bouncy breakbeat drums and frenetic, vocaloid-like rhythms with a glitched-out flair, k?d's approach is difficult to label with precision. Nonetheless, clocking in at over 130 BPM, it's sure to evoke a desire to dance.

Despite the time away, k?d's remix of the track—popularized by the dystopian Rebuild of Evangelion movie series—leaves us reassured his appreciation for mind-melting cyberpunk sounds is alive and well. Check out the remix below.

