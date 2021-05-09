HNTR Debuts on deadmau5's Mau5trap With "Shadows in the Dark"

A perfect shade of sinister and mischievous, the aptly named “Shadows in the Dark” belongs in an underground warehouse dancefloor.

Toronto-based DJ HNTR, the darker moniker for veteran dance music artist Hunter Seigel, is on a roll. Just last month he unveiled his second EP Mind Games on his own No Neon label, accompanied by his first NFT collection. Now, he’s making his debut on mau5trap with his new single “Shadows in the Dark” with songwriter and producer Elliot Moss.

A perfect shade of sinister and mischievous, the aptly named “Shadows in the Dark” belongs in an underground warehouse dancefloor. A deep and powerful bassline, rhythmic shakers, and hypnotic synths flawlessly fuse with Moss’ haunting vocals.

“Excited to show you the more progressive side of my sound and there’s no better home,” HNTR said about his mau5trap debut.

HNTR has been DJing for over 20 years, opening for the likes of deadmau5 and performing at festivals like HARD Summer, Holy Ship, Splash House, and Electric Zoo. For more than five years, his Toronto-based event brand No Neon has proven successful, selling out shows and booking artists like REZZ, JOYRYDE, Matroda, and Drezo early in their careers before they rose to fame.

Stay tuned for more from HNTR, and stream “Shadows in the Dark” here.

