Hogland and Charlie South Join Forces for Anthemic Dance Jam "Holy"

Hogland has teamed up with Charlie South for "Holy," a track which the Swedish super-producer describes as the beginning of a new chapter.

The song marries the electronic-bluegrass sensibilities of Avicii with the tropical flair of Kygo for an anthemic tune that arrives just in time for summer. The sun-kissed dance jam also comes with an official music video, which tells an uplifting love story.

Check out the music video for "Holy" below.

Since kicking off his dance music career in 2015, Hogland has emerged as one of Sweden's rising stars with over 160 million streams on Spotify. Before his rise, however, he was a college student, studying economics by day and creating music by night.

"It’s all about not quitting, always trying to improve and make even better music," Hogland said in a statement. "I’m not looking to become famous, I’m just trying to grow as an artist and reach a wider audience. I believe in my music."

The Stockholm-based producer has come a long way since starting to make music at the ripe age of 14, eventually growing into a chart-topping Swedish artist who has performed everywhere from Norway to Philadelphia.

You can listen to "Holy," which was released by TGR Music Group with distribution from Sony Music Entertainment Sweden, below and find the track on Spotify here.

