Holly Drops Dark New Single "Just Enough" with Baauer

Portuguese bass music titan Holly made waves back in 2017 when he released over 600 tracks and won the producer battle at the Goldie Awards. While his release schedule has slowed, his knack for creating wild tracks has not. His latest work comes in collaboration with Baauer on the song "Just Enough" from Holly's forthcoming debut mixtape on HARD Records titled Dark Skies and Holy Grail.

"Just Enough" is five minutes of eclectic grime, showcasing Holly's knack for delivering just about everything on the bass spectrum. While the production feels restless, it doesn't lose its sense of cohesion. They jump around between styles and sounds, never letting the listener get too comfortable. According to a press release, the single "exemplifies the collision between old worlds and new, and the contradictions and polarising sentiments that underpin Holly’s mixtape."

Holly and Baauer first joined forces earlier this year when the former co-produced eight tracks on the latter's Planet's Mad album. Now Holly is gearing up to debut Dark Skies and Holy Grail as a testament to his feelings while producing the record.

While his dreams were coming true, the rest of the world was becoming more dark and uncertain. Fans can expect to hear collaborations with the late Mac P Dawg of Shoreline Mafia, Uno The Activist, OG Maco, Ugly Duck, Sebastian Reynoso, and RahRah. His debut mixtape is due for release on October 16th via HARD Records.

