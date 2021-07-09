HOLOW Unveils Mesmerizing Song "Comet" via Ultra Records

HOLOW Unveils Mesmerizing Song "Comet" via Ultra Records

"Comet" showcases the evolution of HOLOW's unique production style.
c/o HOLOW

Budding electronic music artist HOLOW has returned, unveiling a mesmerizing tune called "Comet."

"Comet" features a catchy house beat textured with warm, aching synths. The track combines soothing vocals with an electro-pop beat that captivates listeners early on, skillfully building to a phenomenal drop brimming with bubbly sound design.

The buoyant pop-house hybrid starts off slow, but HOLOW expertly infuses his signature melodic sound with a pulsating bassline. Layered with complimentary piano keys and romantic lyricism, "Comet" invites the listener to "dance with me all night." 

Check out the stunning track below, which arrives by way of Ultra Records.

The storyline in "Comet" revolves around the undeniable cosmic energy that exists between two strangers who are attracted to each other. A classic tale of love at first sight. The two strangers spot each other from across the room and simply can't look away, and as the beat heats up, so does their connection.

"Comet" marks HOLOW's second offering of 2021, having released the sultry "Chemicals" (with Max Green) earlier this year. His newest release showcases the growth of the French young gun as he continues to evolve and develop his unique production style.

You can stream "Comet" on your go-to platform here.

