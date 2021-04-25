Honey Dijon's New Disco Track "Downtown" Captures the Freedom Found on Dancefloors

Honey Dijon's New Disco Track "Downtown" Captures the Freedom Found on Dancefloors

“Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”
Author:
Publish date:
“Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”

Honey Dijon has released her new single “Downtown,” a collaboration with underground vocalists Annette Bowen and Nikki-O.

The track is the third single from her sophomore album Black Girl Magic, following “Not About You” and “La Femme Fantastique," the latter of which was named one of the best house songs of 2020 by EDM.com. This release also features two remixes from Puerto Rican DJ Louie Vega.

Honey Dijon provides her trademark dreamy disco sounds in “Downtown.” A classic disco synth, thumping bassline, and dynamic percussion elements come together for a groovy, jubilant beat. This euphoric house tune perfectly captures the unfiltered joy and freedom that can be found on the dancefloor.

A music video accompanied each single, and the one for “Downtown” serves as the final part of the trilogy. Animated by Ciaran McCusker, each tells a story of finding freedom in the club.

“The concept of these videos was being conceived during the rise of the BLM movement and it was a commentary on police brutality and how queer people, especially trans women of color, are often the target of that,” Honey Dijon said. “Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”

You can watch the music video below and find "Downtown" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW HONEY DIJON:

Facebook: facebook.com/honeydijon
Twitter: twitter.com/honeydijon
Instagram: instagram.com/honeydijon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hTtNaB

FOLLOW ANNETTE BOWEN:

Instagram: instagram.com/annievocals
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tOejdO

FOLLOW NIKKI-0:

Instagram: instagram.com/nikkioisskycovington
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gARwys

Related

Honey-Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Discusses Origins of Her "Realness Remix" for Lady Gaga In Insightful Apple Music Interview

She told Zane Lowe the remix came especially natural to her due to feelings of cultural alignment with the pop superstar.

168738926_221839733066919_4219309568921987794_n
MUSIC RELEASES

How Supertaste Set Up a Pop-Up Studio in the Tennessee Mountains to Record "Super Classic"

This feel-good disco tune is the first single off Supertaste's forthcoming sophomore EP.

Honey Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Drops Stunning Remix of Love Regenerator and Steve Lacy's "Live Without Your Love"

For her latest remix, Honey Dijon took on Calvin Harris' Defected Records debut.

Music-Heals-A-Trak
MUSIC RELEASES

A-Trak Drops Funky Disco-House Track "Work It Out"

Get your butts to the dance floor, A-Trak needs you to work it out.

timmy-trumpet-press-2019-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Timmy Trumpet and Kastra Release Disco House Track "Wassup (Listen To The Horns)"

"Wassup'" is an ode to house music's roots

Parklife Festival
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Kaytranada, Honey Dijon, More to Perform Manchester's Parklife Festival 2021

Parklife Festival 2021 has sold out in record time.

Yung Bae
MUSIC RELEASES

Yung Bae Teams Up With AWOLNATION for Future Funk Track “Disco Body Parts”

Out via Sony Music’s Arista Records, the lively song reflects the beatmaker’s colorful and vibrant persona.

Jayda G - Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

Rising Disco Talent Jayda G On Beats 1 One Mix

A marine biologist and music lover, last year Jayda G finished her masters degree while performing 80 international shows and wrapping up her debut album.