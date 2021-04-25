Honey Dijon's New Disco Track "Downtown" Captures the Freedom Found on Dancefloors

“Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”

Honey Dijon has released her new single “Downtown,” a collaboration with underground vocalists Annette Bowen and Nikki-O.

The track is the third single from her sophomore album Black Girl Magic, following “Not About You” and “La Femme Fantastique," the latter of which was named one of the best house songs of 2020 by EDM.com. This release also features two remixes from Puerto Rican DJ Louie Vega.

Honey Dijon provides her trademark dreamy disco sounds in “Downtown.” A classic disco synth, thumping bassline, and dynamic percussion elements come together for a groovy, jubilant beat. This euphoric house tune perfectly captures the unfiltered joy and freedom that can be found on the dancefloor.

A music video accompanied each single, and the one for “Downtown” serves as the final part of the trilogy. Animated by Ciaran McCusker, each tells a story of finding freedom in the club.

“The concept of these videos was being conceived during the rise of the BLM movement and it was a commentary on police brutality and how queer people, especially trans women of color, are often the target of that,” Honey Dijon said. “Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”

You can watch the music video below and find "Downtown" on streaming platforms here.

