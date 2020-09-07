Honey Dijon Drops Stunning Remix of Love Regenerator and Steve Lacy's "Live Without Your Love"

Released back in July, "Live Without Your Love" saw Calvin Harris' alter ego Love Regenerator and Steve Lacy join forces on a pounding acid house tune. In the closing month of summer, Honey Dijon provided her own spin to Harris' Defected Records debut.

Swapping out much of the acid sound of the original for thumping brass and keys, the new rework transports the already retro-inspired single back even further with sounds of dance music's past. Anything but dated, Honey Dijon's tactile "Love Unlimited Remix" serves as an introduction to her renowned house sound for the younger generation who may received their first taste of electronic music from Harris' pop releases.

Honey Dijon's "Love Unlimited Remix" of "Live Without Your Love" by Love Regenerator and Steve Lacy is out now via Defected Records. Also included in the remix pack is a rework from Mark Broom. Both tracks can be downloaded or streamed here.

FOLLOW HONEY DIJON:

Facebook: facebook.com/honeydijon

Twitter: twitter.com/honeydijon

Instagram: instagram.com/honeydijon

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hTtNaB