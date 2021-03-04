Legendary Drum & Bass Label Hospital Records to Celebrate 25 Years With Massive Compilation

A quarter century of music is certainly a milestone achievement for any record label. Legendary drum & bass imprint Hospital Records has reached that mark and is celebrating in a massive way, with a brand new compilation that sees classic Hospital tracks and crowd favorites remixed by some of the foremost names in the genre.

A celebration of drum & bass and its impact on electronic music as a whole, H25PITAL will showcase the past, present, and future of the label, and the genre. The compilation is poised to be a groundbreaking achievement from one of the most esteemed labels in all of electronic music.

H25PITAL is an expansive compilation of 25 brand new remixes, reworks, and VIPs of some of the label's finest works to date. Embracing the full spectrum of drum & bass, from jungle to liquid and beyond, H25PITAL features selections from the likes of Kings Of The Rollers, Halogenix, Metrik, S.P.Y, DJ Marky, Flava D, Dillinja, Unglued, Makoto, DRS, MC Dynamite, MC GQ, and many more. Newcomers Winslow and Stay-C also contribute to the landmark album.

H25PITAL will be released on March 26th, 2021. To preorder or pre-save the compilation, click here.

