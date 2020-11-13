Hot Since 82 Shares First Preview of Upcoming Debut Full-Length Album, "Recovery"

Hot Since 82 is not cooling down any time soon.
Hot Since 82

With a brand new album on the way, Hot Since 82 is not cooling down any time soon.

After the renowned house music producer announced his upcoming Recovery LP earlier this summer, he has finally offered fans a taste of honey before dropping the hive. Hot Since 82 took to social media to share a preview of the album's opening track "Nightfall," a hypnotic deep house number featuring Temple.

In his announcement, Hot Since 82 noted that Recovery was inspired by a desire for positivity during chaotic times. "Here’s a taste of the opening track from my new album," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Amongst all the chaos this year, I’ve managed to channel some positivity and I’m delighted to announce that my first full length studio album ‘Recovery’ will be released on 27th November!"

You can pre-save Recovery and pre-order its vinyl version here ahead of the record's November 27th, 2020 release. Check out Hot Since 82's announcement below.

