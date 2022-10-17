EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 13

Skip to main content
EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 14

Jamie Jones, Dillon Nathaniel, Kevin de Vries and more feature in the September 2022 edition of The House Brew.

edmidentity

“The Alchemist” - Rinzen

Rinzen’s on fire. The cinematic techno producer has released 13 tracks on 5 different labels in the past two months. His latest EP arrives on John Digweed’s Bedrock record label. “Bedrock is one of those labels I wrote down on my goals list when I first started the Rinzen project,” he said.

Off the EP is “The Alchemist,” a song inspired by the classic Paul Coelho novel of the same name. The track’s defiant kick drum, thundering synth work, and mystic chants are the result of “endless experimentation and solitary nights in the studio.”

"Make a Show" ft. Hadar (Malandra Jr. Remix) - Marc DePulse, Rafael Cerato

Malandra Jr’s remix of “Make a Show” is a true show-stopper. Hair-raising tension surges through the hypnotic track with each drop elevating the energy from the last.

“Healer” - Enamour, shobi

Enamour returns to leading melodic house label Anjunadeep for his sophomore EP. “With this EP, I wanted to show my range as a producer while maintaining a euphoric and uplifting thread throughout the entire pack,” Enamour said. The titular track nails that sentiment with stirring vocals and warm bass.

“Dance With Me” - Kevin de Vries

If you’ve been to an Afterlife show this year, you know this one. Tale Of Us has armed “Dance With Me” as their set opener, and for good reason. Fusing prophetic vocals, an ominous lead and razor-sharp bass, Kevin de Vries’ first original in two years is a dancefloor smasher.

“Party Diva” - Deeper Purpose

Dubbed a “belter” by Tiësto, “Party Diva” is a cheeky tech-house tune sure to light up the dance floor.

