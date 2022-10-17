EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 13

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 14
“The Alchemist” - Rinzen
Rinzen’s on fire. The cinematic techno producer has released 13 tracks on 5 different labels in the past two months. His latest EP arrives on John Digweed’s Bedrock record label. “Bedrock is one of those labels I wrote down on my goals list when I first started the Rinzen project,” he said.
Off the EP is “The Alchemist,” a song inspired by the classic Paul Coelho novel of the same name. The track’s defiant kick drum, thundering synth work, and mystic chants are the result of “endless experimentation and solitary nights in the studio.”
"Make a Show" ft. Hadar (Malandra Jr. Remix) - Marc DePulse, Rafael Cerato
Malandra Jr’s remix of “Make a Show” is a true show-stopper. Hair-raising tension surges through the hypnotic track with each drop elevating the energy from the last.
“Healer” - Enamour, shobi
Enamour returns to leading melodic house label Anjunadeep for his sophomore EP. “With this EP, I wanted to show my range as a producer while maintaining a euphoric and uplifting thread throughout the entire pack,” Enamour said. The titular track nails that sentiment with stirring vocals and warm bass.
“Dance With Me” - Kevin de Vries
If you’ve been to an Afterlife show this year, you know this one. Tale Of Us has armed “Dance With Me” as their set opener, and for good reason. Fusing prophetic vocals, an ominous lead and razor-sharp bass, Kevin de Vries’ first original in two years is a dancefloor smasher.
“Party Diva” - Deeper Purpose
Dubbed a “belter” by Tiësto, “Party Diva” is a cheeky tech-house tune sure to light up the dance floor.
“Suit Da Lahori” - Sidd
Frenetic percussion and a mighty kick bring Sidd’s “Suit Da Lahori” to life. It’s another shining example of Sidd’s distinct approach in fusing tech house with iconic Desi music.
“Square Radius” - GFDF, Coss, KYONGPAUL
“Square Radius” is a minimal tune that relies on careful sound design to craft a cryptic atmosphere. Detailed layering and steady progression trump drop-filled arrangement here.
“The Best Thing” - Jamie Jones, Darian Syrossian
Jamie Jones and Darian Syrossian’s collaborative EP The Best Thing is “made especially for the Ibiza and festival season.” The titular track bursts with energy through UK Garage inspired basslines and funky wobbles.
“Thinkin Bout You” - Dillon Nathaniel
Seductive strumming and a classic sample welcome listeners to “Thinkin Bout You.” A wavy bassline glides underneath, igniting a solid groove.
“Fallen Enemies” - Final Request
Described by Solomun as a peak moment of his recent sets, “Fallen Enemies,” raises the roof with hip-hop vocals and wistful, melodic synths.
Stream the entire collection below.