HUCCI Returns With Scorching OG Trap Single, "Jericho"

HUCCI has long been lauded as one of the most innovative and influential trap artists since first entering the scene 10 years ago. Over the course of his career, he's solidified his legacy with unforgettable tunes like "Ball So Hard" and "The Fall." Today, the fabled producer has returned with his first track of 2021, "Jericho."

"Jericho" is a natural evolution of HUCCI's sound, expanding on his already well-developed skill set. The intro begins slowly, as an ambient array of samples leads listeners through a short build-up. Suddenly, a flurry of grinding synths and resonating basses takes center stage before he wraps the track with a laid-back outro featuring his signature producer tag.

Though HUCCI's releases are sparse, we can't get enough from the trap don. Hopefully, there's more in store for the enigmatic producer in the near future.

Listen to "Jericho" on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW HUCCI:

Facebook: facebook.com/Huccii

Twitter: twitter.com/olliehucci

Instagram: instagram.com/hucci96

Spotify: spoti.fi/3mjLnY3