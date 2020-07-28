Hudson Mohawke Reworks Tracks from Beyoncé, Ciara, and More in Surprise EP

A new EP from Grammy Award-nominated producer Hudson Mohawke has seemingly dropped out of the sky.

Heart of the Night spans four tracks, covering songs by Christina Milian, Ciara, and Beyoncé and Sean Paul. The record, which HudMo characterized as a "Little ep of classic rnb bootlegs I’ve made over the years" in a tweet, was released for free via Bandcamp. The EP arrives after the release of his surprise collaboration with Tiga, the wonky "Love Minus Zero," earlier in the month of July.

You can listen to Heart of the Night and find the tracklist below.

Heart Of The Night tracklist:

1) Baby Boy (Beyoncé and Sean Paul remix)

2) Frawwgy

3) Dip It Low (Christina Milian remix)

4) Get Up (Ciara remix)