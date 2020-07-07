Hudson Mohawke and Tiga Join Forces for Wonky Single "Love Minus Zero"

Hudson Mowhawke and Tiga have teamed up to release a new single called "Love Minus Zero," a rave-ready breakbeat beast released independently.

Following its July 6th debut on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show, HudMo took to Twitter to exult that the single has been "quietly in the works the last couple of years" while likening it to "hardcore romance."

Along with the release of "Love Minus Zero" came the announcement that Hudson Mowhawke and Tiga will be releasing a new song each month through the end of 2020, according to a press release. As two of the most versatile and brilliantly mercurial producers in the electronic music sphere, it's anyone's guess as to what they have cooked up for fans in the remainder of the year.

"I like the idea of bizarre-semi random things getting thrown together," said Tiga when asked about recording with HudMo in London and Los Angeles. “That's already part of how me and HudMo work. I bring things and he brings things, and those things normally not might mix. There’s an odd-couple aspect about us, but that’s the best part of it.”

You can listen to the duo's new collaborative single in full below and find it on your favorite streaming platform here.

FOLLOW HUDSON MOHAWKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/hudsonmohawke

Twitter: twitter.com/HudMo

Instagram: instagram.com/hudmo

Spotify: spoti.fi/2VWorlG

FOLLOW TIGA:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialtiga

Twitter: twitter.com/Tiga

Instagram: instagram.com/tiga

Spotify: spoti.fi/2BN2Ghr