Skip to main content
HUGEL Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In New Single, "Tamo Loco"

HUGEL Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In New Single, "Tamo Loco"

"Tamo Loco" is an explosive and playful anthem from the breakout house music producer.

c/o Insomniac Records

"Tamo Loco" is an explosive and playful anthem from the breakout house music producer.

In the midst of a prolific year, surging house music producer HUGEL is back yet again with a new single, "Tamo Loco."

Created in collaboration with global reggaeton stars Lorna and Jenn Morel, "Tamo Loco" only serves to further solidify HUGEL’s presence in the Latin house scene. And it's destined to dominate dancefloors and entrance audiences all summer long.

HUGEL teamed up with Panamanian reggaeton singer Lorna and Dominican-American rapper Jenn Morel for the playful vocals of “Tamo Loco." Morel sets the tone with powerful bars, which complement Lorna’s staccato voice throughout the track as HUGEL produces crisp drums and sultry, crescendoing bassline. Add in some sax and you're left with a sexy and irresistible dance beat.

Since his hit 2021 release of “Morenita”, HUGEL has continued to produce infectious Latin house tracks like “El Sueno”, “La candela viva”, and “Pra Nao Dizer." “Tamo Loco” sees the Portuguese producer doubling down in the red-hot genre.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

hugel
MUSIC RELEASES

HUGEL Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In New Single, "Tamo Loco"

"Tamo Loco" is an explosive and playful anthem from the breakout house music producer.

By Tessa Frey13 seconds ago
beyonce
NEWS

Beyoncé Makes Music History With House Track, "Break My Soul"

Beyoncé has achieved a feat that only two artists before her have earned.

By Cameron SunkelJul 9, 2022
Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" Is an Evolution of His Big Room House Roots: Listen

Hardwell's "REMINISCE" is the ninth single to be released from his upcoming comeback album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

By Cameron SunkelJul 9, 2022

"I played this record on my American tour at every gig for an entire month,” HUGEL said in a statement. “People loved it…America is ready for this Latin house sound.” 

Listen to "Tamo Loco," which arrives by way of Insomniac Records, below.

FOLLOW HUGEL:

Facebook: facebook.com/hugelmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/hugelthug
Instagram: instagram.com/hugelthug
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RglmIh

Related

Bad Bunny
MUSIC RELEASES

Bad Bunny Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In Standout Album Cut, "El Apagón"

Bad Bunny's experimental efforts shine in this track from his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Opera Meets Deep House In Nora En Pure's New Single "Wetlands" [Premiere]

Nora En Pure continues to deliver artful compositions.

vnssa
MUSIC RELEASES

VNSSA Drops Funky House Track On LP Giobbi's Femme House Compilation: Listen to "In The Dark"

The 11-track record was released in celebration of Women’s History Month.

ATRIP-2
MUSIC RELEASES

ATRIP Treads New Terrain with Groovy Single, "See Me Now"

ATRIP's new single highlights his evolution as an artist from his early roots in London to the house music wizard he is today.

fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Pushes Boundaries With New Four Tet-Assisted Single, "Jungle"

As his fall 2022 tour approaches, Fred Again.. has released a stunning single that feeds into the primal depths of his visceral approach to dance music production.

Darius
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Lost In a Musical Cosmos With Darius' Scintillating Sophomore Album, "OASIS"

With "OASIS," Darius delivers a dreamy mosaic of sound with a few new surprises.

Morelia Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Morelia Drops Experimental House Single “Dafuq” via Teethy

“Music you’ll want to sink your teeth into.”

1) Photo Credit_ Suzana Paylan
MUSIC RELEASES

Opposites Attract in Nora En Pure's New "Thermal/Oblivion" EP: Listen

A study of the full expanse of Nora En Pure's aural world, soundtracked by her organic approach to house music.