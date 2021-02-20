HVDES Drops Menacing "Blood Demon Art" EP on deadmau5's mau5trap Imprint

HVDES Drops Menacing "Blood Demon Art" EP on deadmau5's mau5trap Imprint

Reflecting her dark persona, the EP delivers brooding lyrics, bass-heavy beats, and a deeply sinister theme.
Author:
Publish date:

Insomniac

Los Angeles-based producer HVDES has dropped her EP Blood Demon Art. Reflecting her dark persona, the EP, which arrived by way of deadmau5's mau5trap banner, delivers brooding lyrics, bass-heavy beats, and a deeply sinister theme.

Kicking things off with “Wasteland,” HVDES employs a gritty baseline with her own vocals that tell a grim tale of eyes that are “empty like a wasteland." Next is “Jigokuzoji,” which gets its name from the 12th-century Japanese scrolls of Buddhist hell. The song lives up to its name with pounding bass elements and a plethora of intricate, spine-chilling sounds. She ties a bow on the record with “Oni,” named after a Japanese demon. The 160 BPM track provides a textured bassline, stabbing laser effects, and snarling, satanic vocals.

HVDES is just getting started. With previous releases on Monstercat, Lowly, Kannibalen Records, and Insomniac Records, it's no surprise that the rising producer has already performed at Nocturnal Wonderland and embarked on a headline tour in China. Her music has seen support from the likes of deadmau5, Borgore, Drezo, NGHTMRESLANDER, and Black Tiger Sex Machine, among many others.

Check out Blood Demon Art in full below.

FOLLOW HVDES:

Facebook: facebook.com/hvdesmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/hvdesmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/_hvdes_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3qCpOU3

Related

redo1
MUSIC RELEASES

Julian Gray's Mau5trap Debut With New 'Autonomous. EP' [Premiere]

"Autonomous" has the infectious throbbing bass line that makes it near in possible to not bob your head like a damn bird.

CHAY
MUSIC RELEASES

mau5trap's C.H.A.Y. Unveils Hidden Vocal, Songwriting Talent on Latest EP, Your Interpretation

It's his second EP release on deadmau5' label.

SWARM
MUSIC RELEASES

SWARM Disenthralls Demons on Nightmarish New EP, Eat Me Alive

On his latest EP, SWARM tells a tale of survival in a world plagued with overwhelming darkness.

HVDES Press Photo (Purple Background)
MUSIC RELEASES

HVDES Shares Lead Single "Ghost.exe" from Upcoming Kannibalen EP [Premiere]

Don't miss out on a free download of HVDES "Ghost.exe" off her forthcoming Kannibalen Records EP, Stand Alone Complex.

Xie
MUSIC RELEASES

Xie Drops “Jungle Juice” Ahead of Forthcoming EP, Art & Money

Her debut EP, Art & Money, is set to come out in the spring of 2020 on Create Music Group.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5' mau5trap Label Joins Forces with Insomniac Records for Compilation Album

deadmau5 and Pasquale Rotella's record labels have teamed up for a new ten-track compilation album.

Banner 4.0
MUSIC RELEASES

Exhale Your Demons with Updog’s Latest Single, “Dying Breath”

Inspired by sonic pioneers such as grandson and gabriel black, Updog returns to Cloudkid for the deeply reflective "Dying Breath."

Electrocado - Skin EP w/ Julian Gray, No Mana - Out Now on Mau5trap (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Electrocado Joins Forces with Julian Gray, Sylvain Carton, and more on Eclectic New mau5trap EP, Skin

Electrocado released a diverse and captivating Skin EP on mau5trap including collaborations with Julian Gray, Sylvain Carton, and No Mana.