HVDES Drops Menacing "Blood Demon Art" EP on deadmau5's mau5trap Imprint

Los Angeles-based producer HVDES has dropped her EP Blood Demon Art. Reflecting her dark persona, the EP, which arrived by way of deadmau5's mau5trap banner, delivers brooding lyrics, bass-heavy beats, and a deeply sinister theme.

Kicking things off with “Wasteland,” HVDES employs a gritty baseline with her own vocals that tell a grim tale of eyes that are “empty like a wasteland." Next is “Jigokuzoji,” which gets its name from the 12th-century Japanese scrolls of Buddhist hell. The song lives up to its name with pounding bass elements and a plethora of intricate, spine-chilling sounds. She ties a bow on the record with “Oni,” named after a Japanese demon. The 160 BPM track provides a textured bassline, stabbing laser effects, and snarling, satanic vocals.

HVDES is just getting started. With previous releases on Monstercat, Lowly, Kannibalen Records, and Insomniac Records, it's no surprise that the rising producer has already performed at Nocturnal Wonderland and embarked on a headline tour in China. Her music has seen support from the likes of deadmau5, Borgore, Drezo, NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and Black Tiger Sex Machine, among many others.

Check out Blood Demon Art in full below.

