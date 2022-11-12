Skip to main content
HVRCRFT Drops Heavy-Hitting Debut EP, "Cosmos 2043"

HVRCRFT Drops Heavy-Hitting Debut EP, "Cosmos 2043"

Mind-bending dubstep and forward-thinking production collide in this statement-making EP.

c/o HVRCRFT

Mind-bending dubstep and forward-thinking production collide in this statement-making EP.

Rising bass music producer HVRCRFT has unleashed Cosmos 2043, his momentous debut EP.

Spanning five songs, Cosmos 2043 encapsulates HVRCRFT's knack for producing explosive dubstep anthems. The EP’s titular track kicks it off with a bang, interpolating an eerie soliloquy with cinematic soundscapes before a blistering drop. Then comes "Human Avatar," which seamlessly contrasts fluttering, frenetic arpeggios with mechanical growls.

The ensuing track, "KOrnerz," might just be the project's hardest record, a screeching dubstep cut. HVRCRFT keeps the energy up with “Another Level,” a hip-hop and bass hybrid featuring Milano The Don, who has collaborated with Riot Ten, Lit Lords and more. He rounds out the EP with, "Coming Down" a haunting banger featuring MJ/XO.

HVRCRFT kickstarted his career back in 2017 by teaming up with iconic rapper Too $hort for his debut single, "Big Booty." Since then he's been enlisted to remix the likes of SAYMYNAME and NERVO while receiving support from some of bass music’s most celebrated artists, like Excision, SLANDER and NGHTMRE, among others.

Cosmos 2043 EP is out now via Canadian imprint EMENGY. Take a listen below.

