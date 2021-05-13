Hybrid Minds Release Emotive Liquid Drum & Bass Single "Bad To Me" With Grace Grundy

Hybrid Minds Release Emotive Liquid Drum & Bass Single "Bad To Me" With Grace Grundy

The single comes ahead of a massive collaboration with Pendulum and a sold-out autumn event at o2 Academy in Brixton.
Author:
Publish date:
The single comes ahead of a massive collaboration with Pendulum and a sold-out autumn event at o2 Academy in Brixton.

Fresh off a stellar run of sold-out shows across their New Zealand tour, famed English drum & bass duo Hybrid Minds have returned with a new single in collaboration with vocalist Grace Grundy.

"Bad To Me" is a heart-wrenching offering from Hybrid Minds, who are well known for their exceptional soulful and emotional liquid drum & bass works. Grace Grundy puts forth a poignant vocal performance, as her somber tones reverberate across gloomy piano chords and airy pads.

Powerful melodies and soul-stirring songwriting make "Bad To Me" a top-shelf liquid tune, in classic Hybrid Minds fashion.

"We wanted the lyrics to be reflected in the mood and energy of the song and it turned out exactly as we imagined," said the duo, speaking on the release. "We are super proud of it."

They further praised Grundy's vocal performance: “We wanted to make something with as much emotion as possible and as soon as we heard Grace we knew she was the perfect voice for our sound."

"Bad To Me" arrives ahead of Hybrid Minds' highly anticipated collaboration with Pendulum, and the duo's "Outline" show at o2 Academy in Brixton, which has already sold out six months prior to its October 16, 2021 date. 

Hybrid Minds and Grace Grundy's "Bad To Me" is out now via Hybrid Music, and can be found here

FOLLOW HYBRID MINDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/hybridmindsdnb
Twitter: twitter.com/HybridMindsDNB
Instagram: instagram.com/hybridmindsdnb
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lWhNGe

Related

hybrid-minds
MUSIC RELEASES

Hybrid Minds Release ‘Brighter Days,’ the Final Single Before the Album Release

Let's get liquid.

jazzatron
MUSIC RELEASES

Italian Drum & Bass Duo Jazzatron Release Ethereal Single "I Think It's A Dream / SG"

The groovy double single is Jazzatron's second release on Bachelors Of Science's CODE Recordings.

hybrid minds
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Turn Back the Clock With Official Remix of "Love Is Not Enough" by Hybrid Minds

The fabled "Group Therapy" cut featuring Zoë Johnston has received a melodic drum & bass makeover.

state-of-mind-2018-02
INTERVIEWS

State of Mind Are Taking You To the Land of the Blind [INTERVIEW]

The New Zealand drum and bass duo talk about their newest release and the music scene in their country.

Carl cox
MUSIC RELEASES

Carl Cox Flexes Drum & Bass Muscles on Eats Everything's Edible Beats NYE Radio Show

The house and techno legend dropped a very special drum & bass mix on New Year's Eve.

Sweater Beat Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Sweater Beats Shares Emotive “Take Me To Eterna” ft. Ruuth

The dreamy electropop collaboration is out now via Cloudkid.

Mollie Collins
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate International Women's Day With Exclusive Drum & Bass Mix from Mollie Collins

The Brit's 44-minute tape explodes with drum and bass energy, featuring a smattering of remixes and originals.

H25PITAL_JUMBO_BANNER-1470x640
MUSIC RELEASES

Legendary Drum & Bass Label Hospital Records to Celebrate 25 Years With Massive Compilation

"H25PITAL" will feature selections from Metrik, Dillinja, S.P.Y, Flava D, DJ Marky, Unglued, Makoto, and many more Hospital artists.