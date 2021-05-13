Hybrid Minds Release Emotive Liquid Drum & Bass Single "Bad To Me" With Grace Grundy

The single comes ahead of a massive collaboration with Pendulum and a sold-out autumn event at o2 Academy in Brixton.

Fresh off a stellar run of sold-out shows across their New Zealand tour, famed English drum & bass duo Hybrid Minds have returned with a new single in collaboration with vocalist Grace Grundy.

"Bad To Me" is a heart-wrenching offering from Hybrid Minds, who are well known for their exceptional soulful and emotional liquid drum & bass works. Grace Grundy puts forth a poignant vocal performance, as her somber tones reverberate across gloomy piano chords and airy pads.

Powerful melodies and soul-stirring songwriting make "Bad To Me" a top-shelf liquid tune, in classic Hybrid Minds fashion.

"We wanted the lyrics to be reflected in the mood and energy of the song and it turned out exactly as we imagined," said the duo, speaking on the release. "We are super proud of it."

They further praised Grundy's vocal performance: “We wanted to make something with as much emotion as possible and as soon as we heard Grace we knew she was the perfect voice for our sound."

"Bad To Me" arrives ahead of Hybrid Minds' highly anticipated collaboration with Pendulum, and the duo's "Outline" show at o2 Academy in Brixton, which has already sold out six months prior to its October 16, 2021 date.

Hybrid Minds and Grace Grundy's "Bad To Me" is out now via Hybrid Music, and can be found here.

